Adriana Alcaraz-Sanchez
I'm a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Institute for Advanced Studies in the Humanities (IASH), University of Edinburgh. I completed my PhD in Philosophy at the University of Glasgow.
I'm interested in the study of consciousness, in particular in altered states of consciousness across wakefulness and sleep.
To date, my research has focused on the examination of unusual forms of awareness during sleep, including witnessing-sleep, minimal forms of dreaming, and the hypnagogic state. At present, I'm investigating the links between dreaming and daydreaming.
I take an interdisciplinary approach, and most of my work combines methods from analytic philosophy, phenomenology, and qualitative research.
-
–present
Postdoctoral Fellow in Philosophy of Cognitive Science, University of Edinburgh
