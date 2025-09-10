MENAFN - The Conversation) Assistant Professor of Finance, Concordia University Profile Articles Activity

Dr. S. Mehmet Ozsoy is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Finance at the John Molson School of Business, Concordia University. He earned his Ph.D. in Economics from Duke University in 2013 and served as a visiting scholar at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan during the 2018–2019 academic year. Dr. Ozsoy's research interests encompass financial economics, climate finance, and financial regulation.

2013–present Assistant Professor of Finance, Concordia University

2013 Ph.D., Duke University, Economics

