S. Mehmet Ozsoy

Dr. S. Mehmet Ozsoy is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Finance at the John Molson School of Business, Concordia University.

Dr. S. Mehmet Ozsoy is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Finance at the John Molson School of Business, Concordia University. He earned his Ph.D. in Economics from Duke University in 2013 and served as a visiting scholar at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan during the 2018–2019 academic year. Dr. Ozsoy's research interests encompass financial economics, climate finance, and financial regulation.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor of Finance, Concordia University
Education
  • 2013 Duke University, Economics

The Conversation

