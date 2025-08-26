Civilian Casualties In Kostiantynivka Following FPV Drone Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Serhii Horbunov, Head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“At approximately 09:30 today, Russian troops launched another attack on the city of Kostiantynivka using a strike-type FPV drone. As a result of the enemy attack, one civilian was injured,” Horbunov stated.

He noted that the man's condition is preliminarily assessed as mild. He sought medical assistance on his own.

Russian drone strikes vehicle carrying humanitarian aid in Kharkiv region

The head of the administration added that, beyond the human toll, the attack inflicted significant damage on the city's infrastructure. The drone hit a municipal garbage truck serving residential neighborhoods, and the explosion damaged both the vehicle's body and its operating mechanisms, disrupting routine waste collection.

Horbunov also reported that around 12:00, Russian forces carried out another targeted strike on the city using an FPV drone. This attack killed a civilian woman and injured another man, who sustained moderate injuries and independently sought medical care.

A passenger car was also damaged in the explosion.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on August 25, Russian forces killed one resident of the Donetsk region and wounded six others.

Photo credit: Facebook / Serhii Horbunov