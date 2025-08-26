Men Under 22 Will Be Allowed To Cross Border Freely Government Decision
“Today, the government updated the procedure for crossing the state border. Men aged 18 to 22 will be allowed to cross the border freely during martial law,” she stated.
According to her, the decision applies to all citizens within that age group.
Svyrydenko clarified that the measure also applies to citizens who, for various reasons, are currently abroad.
“We want Ukrainians to maintain strong ties with their homeland,” she emphasized.Read also: Bill allowing men under 22 to travel abroad submitted to Verkhovna Rada
The changes will take effect the day after the official publication of the resolution.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the government and military leadership to explore the possibility of easing border-crossing restrictions for young Ukrainians by raising the age threshold from 18 to 22.
Last week, draft law No. 13685 was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, proposing permission for men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad.
