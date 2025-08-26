General Staff Denies Russian Capture Of Zaporizke And Novoheorhiivka In Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was confirmed by Major Andrii Kovaliov, spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrinform.

“There are media claims suggesting that Russian forces have seized the villages of Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This information is inaccurate -there are no Russian occupiers in these settlements,” he stated.

According to him, earlier today, the enemy attempted to infiltrate the Dnipropetrovsk region using a sabotage and reconnaissance group.

Kovaliov emphasized that fighting is currently ongoing along the border between the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

He assured that Ukrainian Armed Forces units are actively detecting and eliminating enemy troops and SRGs along the Donetsk–Dnipropetrovsk border.

“The villages of Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region remain under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” he stated.

As previously reported, the Dnipro operational and strategic group of forces stated that Ukrainian Defense Forces had halted the advance of Russian troops at the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions and continue to hold Zaporizke, despite persistent enemy attempts to seize the village.

Intense fighting also continues near Novoheorhiivka, where Ukrainian troops are inflicting significant losses on the enemy, reportedly eliminating dozens of invaders daily.