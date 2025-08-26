General Staff Denies Russian Capture Of Zaporizke And Novoheorhiivka In Dnipropetrovsk Region
“There are media claims suggesting that Russian forces have seized the villages of Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This information is inaccurate -there are no Russian occupiers in these settlements,” he stated.
According to him, earlier today, the enemy attempted to infiltrate the Dnipropetrovsk region using a sabotage and reconnaissance group.Read also: Syrskyi reports positive developments on the frontline in border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv region
Kovaliov emphasized that fighting is currently ongoing along the border between the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
He assured that Ukrainian Armed Forces units are actively detecting and eliminating enemy troops and SRGs along the Donetsk–Dnipropetrovsk border.
“The villages of Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region remain under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” he stated.
As previously reported, the Dnipro operational and strategic group of forces stated that Ukrainian Defense Forces had halted the advance of Russian troops at the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions and continue to hold Zaporizke, despite persistent enemy attempts to seize the village.
Intense fighting also continues near Novoheorhiivka, where Ukrainian troops are inflicting significant losses on the enemy, reportedly eliminating dozens of invaders daily.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment