U.S. Ready To Offer Air And Intelligence Support To Peacekeeping Forces In Ukraine FT
It is noted that U.S. President Donald Trump last week told European leaders that America would be part of the“coordination” of security guarantees for post-war Ukraine, aimed at preventing any future Russian attack after a peace agreement is reached.
According to sources, senior U.S. officials have repeatedly informed their European counterparts that Washington would be ready to provide“strategic assets,” including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), command and control tools, and air defense capabilities to support any European-led troop deployments on the ground.
The Coalition of the Willing, led by the United Kingdom and France, has expressed readiness to protect post-war Ukraine from any future Russian aggression. However, European officials have privately acknowledged that any troop deployment would require U.S. support to enable, sustain, and protect European forces.
Washington is already supplying Ukraine with Patriot air defense missiles, but post-war support, according to sources, would include American aircraft, logistics, and ground-based radar systems to maintain a no-fly zone and air shield for the country, supported by Europe, FT reports.Read also: Estonia ready to send one company to Ukraine for peacekeeping – PM
As reported earlier by Ukrinform, the United States is prepared to assist European partners in implementing security guarantees for Ukraine by providing aerial support.
U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance emphasized that no American troops would be deployed on Ukrainian territory under the security guarantees.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment