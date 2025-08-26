JEDCO, JFU Partner To Support 'Entrepreneurial' Agricultural Projects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 26 (Petra) –Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Jordanian Farmers Union (JFU), aiming to enhance support for agri-projects and consolidate a culture of entrepreneurship in the agricultural sector.The memo, signed by JEDCO's Acting Executive Director, Dana Zoubi, and President of Irbid Farmers Union, Oudai Khasawneh, aims to activate joint partnership and cooperation to achieve their shared goals of promoting economic growth in the Kingdom's agricultural sector.The MoU also seeks to support the Kingdom's small and medium-sized agricultural projects, particularly in northern Irbid governorate.Under the memo, the two sides will cooperate in implementing joint promotional activities, aimed at introducing the agricultural sector and promoting "entrepreneurial" ideas and opportunities in this field.