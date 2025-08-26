403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
JEDCO, JFU Partner To Support 'Entrepreneurial' Agricultural Projects
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 26 (Petra) –Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Jordanian Farmers Union (JFU), aiming to enhance support for agri-projects and consolidate a culture of entrepreneurship in the agricultural sector.
The memo, signed by JEDCO's Acting Executive Director, Dana Zoubi, and President of Irbid Farmers Union, Oudai Khasawneh, aims to activate joint partnership and cooperation to achieve their shared goals of promoting economic growth in the Kingdom's agricultural sector.
The MoU also seeks to support the Kingdom's small and medium-sized agricultural projects, particularly in northern Irbid governorate.
Under the memo, the two sides will cooperate in implementing joint promotional activities, aimed at introducing the agricultural sector and promoting "entrepreneurial" ideas and opportunities in this field.
Amman, August 26 (Petra) –Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Jordanian Farmers Union (JFU), aiming to enhance support for agri-projects and consolidate a culture of entrepreneurship in the agricultural sector.
The memo, signed by JEDCO's Acting Executive Director, Dana Zoubi, and President of Irbid Farmers Union, Oudai Khasawneh, aims to activate joint partnership and cooperation to achieve their shared goals of promoting economic growth in the Kingdom's agricultural sector.
The MoU also seeks to support the Kingdom's small and medium-sized agricultural projects, particularly in northern Irbid governorate.
Under the memo, the two sides will cooperate in implementing joint promotional activities, aimed at introducing the agricultural sector and promoting "entrepreneurial" ideas and opportunities in this field.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment