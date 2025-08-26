Global Launch Of World Cultural Cities·Celebrity Interviews As A Prelude To The 2025 Beijing Cultural Forum
Ink Rhythms: East Meets West highlights the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, featuring an interview with Max Hollein, Director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Maxwell K. Hearn, Douglas Dillon Chairman of the Department of Asian Art at the Museum, and Wu Hongliang, Director of the Beijing Fine Art Academy. This episode takes Dong Qichang's idea that“brush and ink transcend nature” as its starting point, exploring the vitality of calligraphic brushwork in Chinese painting and the way“integrating calligraphy into painting” elevates ink painting into an expression of the mind. Through a dialogue across time and space, it highlights the enduring spirit of art as a bridge between East and West.
Video Link:
Journey Alongside the Ancients highlights the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, featuring an interview with Christina Yu Yu, Matsutaro Shoriki Chair of Asian Art at the Museum, and Wu Hongliang, Director of the Beijing Fine Art Academy. Beginning with Wu Changshuo's inscription“Befriending Predecessors,” the episode examines its contemporary relevance and, through the“Letters from Baishi” initiative, employs cross-temporal correspondence to promote cultural exchange and artistic resonance.
Video Link:
Paddle spotlights Venice, Italy, with the Venice Biennale as its focal point. The episode brings together Biennale President Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, Italian curator Fabio, and Wu Hongliang, Director of the Beijing Fine Art Academy, for a cross-temporal dialogue. It examines the artistic interplay between the ancient civilizations of China and Italy, demonstrating how art can serve as a“universal language.” From the canals of Venice to the digital revival of Beijing Central Axis, art continually deconstructs boundaries and reconstructs resonance.
Video Link:
Beijing, this ancient capital of the East, is a symphony of ancient wisdom and modern science and technology, and serves as a window through which the Eastern spirit embraces the world. In the golden autumn of 2025, the world is invited to gather in Beijing to embrace diversity and foster mutual understanding, and to join a grand cultural celebration of“harmony in diversity.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment