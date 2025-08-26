Semi-Trailer Market To Reach USD 45.86 Billion By 2030 Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Semi-Trailer Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a latest report on the Semi-Trailer Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections

Introduction

According to a 2025 report on the semi‐trailer market by Mordor Intelligence, the market size is valued at USD 33.12 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 45.86 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 6.73 percent over the forecast period.

The growth in this semi‐trailer market is being driven by expanding e‐commerce networks, infrastructure investments in emerging economies, and rising demand for specialized trailers, especially refrigerated units for cold‐chain logistics. Buyers are increasingly opting for semi‐trailers with advanced features like telematics, enhanced aerodynamics, and electrified axles, responding to both operational efficiency imperatives and evolving regulatory standards.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand from E-commerce and Retail Logistics: The surge in e-commerce activities has created higher freight volumes and more frequent delivery schedules. Semi-trailers are now essential for regional distribution and long-haul shipments, enabling retailers and logistics companies to handle increasing consumer demand efficiently.

Growth in Refrigerated (Reefer) Trailers: Cold-chain logistics has become a critical part of the supply chain, particularly for sectors like food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. Refrigerated semi-trailers are witnessing faster growth than the overall trailer market, driven by stringent quality standards and the need for uninterrupted temperature control during transit.

Shift Toward Mid-Length and Mid-Weight Trailers: Trailers between 28–45 ft in length and 25–50 tons in capacity are increasingly preferred because they balance high payload efficiency with better maneuverability. These categories align well with urban freight requirements and regional distribution networks.

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Features: Modern semi-trailers now come equipped with telematics systems for real-time monitoring, aerodynamic designs to reduce fuel consumption, and electrified axles to improve energy efficiency. These features help fleet operators cut costs, meet sustainability goals, and comply with emerging environmental regulations.

Asia-Pacific Emerging as the Fastest-Growing Market: While Europe remains the largest market for semi-trailers, Asia-Pacific is set to record the highest CAGR. Growing industrialization, infrastructure development, and the rise of organized retail in countries like China and India are driving demand for larger and more efficient freight solutions.

Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Flatbed: Used for transporting oversized or irregular cargo like heavy machinery, construction materials, or large equipment. They allow easy side and top loading for bulky items.

Dry Van: Fully enclosed trailers ideal for general cargo like packaged goods, electronics, and consumer products, protecting them from weather and theft.

Refrigerated (Reefer): Trailers with temperature control systems designed for perishable goods such as food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals requiring cold-chain logistics.

Lowboy: Low-deck trailers built for heavy, tall, or oversized equipment like construction machinery or industrial parts.

Tanker: Specialized trailers for transporting liquids, gases, and bulk materials like fuel, chemicals, or food-grade liquids.

Curtain-Sider: Trailers with flexible curtain sides for easy side-loading while offering cargo protection similar to dry vans, widely used in regional transport.

Other Types: Includes niche trailers like livestock carriers, hopper trailers, and other specialized units designed for specific freight needs.

By Tonnage

Below 25 Ton: Suitable for lighter loads or shorter regional routes, offering cost efficiency and maneuverability.

25 Ton – 50 Ton: A versatile segment handling a wide range of cargo for medium-haul and long-haul transport, widely used across logistics networks.

51 Ton – 100 Ton: Heavy-duty trailers catering to bulk shipments, industrial goods, and cross-border freight needs.

Above 100 Ton: Specialized trailers for ultra-heavy or oversized cargo, often requiring special permits and handling infrastructure.

By Foot Length

28–45 ft: Medium-length trailers balancing capacity with urban maneuverability, preferred for regional and city logistics.

Above 45 ft: Long trailers offering higher cargo capacity, widely used in long-haul transport and cross-country freight operations.

By End-Use Industry

Transportation and Logistics: The core segment uses semi-trailers for bulk goods movement across industries, supply chains, and borders.

Food and Beverage: Growing demand for refrigerated and hygienic transport solutions to handle perishable and processed foods.

Construction and Mining: Heavy-duty trailers like flatbeds and lowboys transport raw materials, heavy machinery, and mining equipment.

Agriculture: Trailers moving crops, grains, and farming supplies between rural production centers and markets.

Manufacturing and Industrial Goods: Used for transporting raw materials, intermediate goods, and finished products between factories, warehouses, and distributors.

Retail and E-commerce: Fast-growing segment driven by rising consumer demand for faster delivery and efficient distribution networks.

By Geography

North America: A crucial market driven by well-established logistics networks and substantial freight flows. Demand for semi-trailers here is supported by mature infrastructure and regulatory stability.

South America: A growing region where increasing trade and transportation needs especially in countries like Brazil and Argentina fuel demand for semi-trailers across various sectors.

Europe: The largest regional market, underpinned by strong industrial activity, dense transport networks, and diverse freight needs across multiple countries.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-expanding region, with rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and a booming e-commerce sector particularly in countries like China and India driving strong trailer demand.

Middle East and Africa: An emerging market with rising infrastructure investments, urbanization, and industrial growth. Demand here comes from construction, mining, and logistics sectors in regions such as the Gulf, North, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Major Players

Schmitz Cargobull AG A leading European semi-trailer manufacturer offering refrigerated, curtainsider, and tipper trailers with a focus on digital telematics and sustainable designs.

Krone GmbH & Co. KG German-based trailer maker producing dry freight, refrigerated, and flatbed trailers, known for durable products and strong presence across Europe.

Hyundai Translead North American manufacturer specializing in dry van and refrigerated trailers, recognized for quality standards and container chassis production.

Wabash National Corporation One of the largest U.S. trailer producers offering dry van, reefer, platform, and tank trailers with advanced materials and service solutions.

Great Dane LLC A long-established U.S. company manufacturing dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed trailers with extensive service networks across the Americas.

Conclusion

The semi-trailer market is set for steady growth, moving from USD 33.12 billion in 2025 to USD 45.86 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.73%. Demand is rising across segments such as dry vans, refrigerated trailers, and mid-weight configurations, supported by e-commerce expansion, cold-chain logistics, and infrastructure development in emerging economies.

Europe remains the largest market, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by rapid industrialization and freight demand. Leading manufacturers like Schmitz Cargobull, Krone, Hyundai Translead, Wabash National, and Great Dane continue to expand offerings with advanced features such as telematics and improved fuel efficiency to meet evolving customer needs.

