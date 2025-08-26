BOD Offers Portable Sump Cleaner For Fluids & Chips.
Why chooes BOD Portable Sump Cleaner ?
Unrivaled Cleaning Power – Our Portable Sump Cleaner remove oil mist and Cnc Metal chips with superior precision, ensuring a consistently clean and hazard-free environment.
Efficiency & Productivity – BOD Portable Sump Cleaner are engineered for maximum performance, covering large areas quickly and reducing manual labor.
User-Friendly Design – Our machines are very simple to operate, making it easy for operators of all skill levels to clean the tanks.
Durable & Low Maintenance – Built with high-quality materials and robust engineering, BOD cleaning machines provide long-lasting service with minimal upkeep.
Efficient Filtration - The quick-connection micro-perforated carbon steel basket effectively separates solids from liquids.
Flow Inversion System - Facilitates the quick reintegration of collected lubricants and coolants, maximizing resource use and minimizing downtime.
Powerful Motor - The vacuum's powerful motor ensures excellent vacuum speed for efficient debris and fluid removal Capacity - Equipped with a 200 liter tank and pump, ensures rapid and efficient emptying of filtered liquids.
