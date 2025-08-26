Severe Asthma Pipeline Outlook 2025: Clinical Trial Studies, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, NDA, IND, And Companies

DelveInsight's, “Severe Asthma Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 40+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Severe Asthma pipeline landscape. It covers the Severe Asthma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Severe Asthma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Severe Asthma Pipeline Report



On 24 August 2025, Upstream Bio Inc . announced a study is to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of verekitug (UPB-101) in participants who complete the VALIANT study (NCT06196879).

On 24 August 2025, Amgen conducted a Study to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of Rocatinlimab in Adult Subjects With Moderate-to-severe Asthma.

DelveInsight's Severe Asthma Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 40+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline treatment therapies.

The leading Severe Asthma Companies such as Areteia Therapeutics, Bio-Thera Solutions, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Oneness Biotech, Biosion, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Upstream Bio, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Industries, Lanier Biotherapeutics and others Promising Severe Asthma Therapies such as Verekitug (UPB-101), FB704A, TQC2731, Benralizumab, povorcitinib, CM326 , and others.

Severe Asthma Emerging Drugs Profile

Dexpramipexole: Areteia Therapeutics

Dexpramipexole inhibits the maturation and release of eosinophils in bone marrow, based on evidence from cell cultures and human biopsies, thereby lowering peripheral blood eosinophil levels. Most recently in a Phase II study (EXHALE-1) in patients with moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, treatment with dexpramipexole resulted in a significant, dose-dependent reduction in blood absolute eosinophil count at all doses tested (dexpramipexole doses of 37.5 mg, 75 mg, or 150 mg twice daily) compared to placebo. Dexpramipexole was well tolerated in the trial, with adverse events balanced across treatment and placebo groups, no serious adverse events, and no adverse events leading to discontinuation. Currently the drug is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Severe Eosinophilic Asthma.

BSI-045B: Biosion

BSI-045B is Biosion's high-affinity, humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) that targets thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), a cytokine that is involved in the pathogenesis of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, and other eosinophilic and Th2 immune-related diseases. It is designed to block TSLP's interaction with its receptor complex, disrupting signal transduction and preventing immune cells from releasing proinflammatory cytokines. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Severe Eosinophilic Asthma.

FB704A: Oneness Biotech

FB704A is an innovative monoclonal antibody developed by Oneness Biotech Co., Ltd., targeting interleukin-6 (IL-6) to treat severe neutrophilic asthma and other immune-related diseases. This drug functions by neutralizing IL-6 and inhibiting both classical and trans-signaling pathways, which are crucial in inflammatory responses associated with various conditions, including severe asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic sclerosis, and chronic kidney disease-induced cardiovascular complications. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of severe asthma.

BAT-2606: Bio-Thera Solutions

BAT2606, is a proposed biosimilar developed by Bio-Thera Solutions, targeting the reference product Nucala (mepolizumab). Mepolizumab is an interleukin-5 (IL-5) antagonist monoclonal antibody used primarily for treating severe asthma and other eosinophilic disorders. Currently the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of severe asthma.

The Severe Asthma Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Severe Asthma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Severe Asthma Treatment.

Severe Asthma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Severe Asthma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Severe Asthma market

Severe Asthma Companies

Areteia Therapeutics, Bio-Thera Solutions, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Oneness Biotech, Biosion, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Upstream Bio, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Industries, Lanier Biotherapeutics and others.

Severe Asthma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Severe Asthma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummarySevere Asthma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentSevere Asthma– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)BSI-045B: BiosionMid Stage Products (Phase II)FB704A: Oneness BiotechEarly Stage Products (Phase I)BAT-2606: Bio-Thera SolutionsPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameInactive ProductsSevere Asthma Key CompaniesSevere Asthma Key ProductsSevere Asthma- Unmet NeedsSevere Asthma- Market Drivers and BarriersSevere Asthma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionSevere Asthma Analyst ViewsSevere Asthma Key CompaniesAppendix

