Neuroendocrine Tumor Pipeline Outlook 2025: Clinical Trial Studies, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, NDA, IND, And Companies

DelveInsight's," Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report provides comprehensive insights about 70+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in Neuroendocrine Tumors pipeline landscape. It covers the Neuroendocrine Tumor pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Neuroendocrine Tumor pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type.

On 11 August 2025, Boehringer Ingelheim announced a study is to find a suitable dose of BI 764532 that people with advanced cancer can tolerate. 2 different doses of BI 764532 are tested in this study. Another purpose is to check whether BI 764532 can make tumours shrink. BI 764532 is an antibody-like molecule (DLL3/CD3 bispecific) that may help the immune system fight cancer.

On 06 August 2025, Advanced Accelerator Applications conducted a study consisted of a screening phase, a treatment phase, an optional cross-over phase for subjects assigned to the control arm, optional re-treatment phase for subjects assigned to the Lutathera arm, and a follow-up phase. This study compared treatment with Lutathera (7.4 GBq/200 mCi 4 × administrations every 8 weeks ± 1 week; cumulative dose: 29.6 GBq/800mCi) plus octreotide long-acting release (LAR) (30 mg every 8 weeks during Lutathera treatment and every 4 weeks after last Lutathera treatment) and high dose octreotide LAR (60 mg every 4 weeks).

The leading Neuroendocrine Tumors Companies such as Camurus, Vyriad, Inc., TYK Medicines, Orano Med, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Sinotau Pharmaceutical Group, ITM Solucin GmbH, Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc., Biotheus Inc., Aadi Bioscience, Inc., TaiRx, Inc. and others. Promising Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Therapies such as lanreotide acetate, Lanreotide (Autogel formulation) and Temozolomide, AlphaMedix, Octreotide LAR, and others.

Neuroendocrine Tumors Emerging Drugs Profile

CAM2029: Camurus

CAM2029 is a long-acting subcutaneous depot of octreotide under development for the treatment of three rare diseases: acromegaly, gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NET) and polycystic liver disease (PLD). Studies completed to date demonstrate that CAM2029 has the potential to provide significantly higher octreotide bioavailability and octreotide exposure with the potential for improved treatment efficacy, compared to current market leading products. CAM2029 is designed to enable easy self-administration, including the option of a pre-filled pen device. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of gastroentero pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.

AlphaMedix: Orano Med

AlphaMedix is a somatostatin receptor targeting peptide radiolabeled with 212Pb. Somatostatin receptors are overexpressed in most neuroendocrine tumors, a heterogeneous group of rare neoplasms that originate from neuroendocrine cells. These neoplasms occur mostly in the gastrointestinal tract and pancreas, but can also occur in other tissues including thymus, lung, and other uncommon sites such as ovaries, heart, and prostate. After the promising results of the Phase I clinical trial launched early 2018, a Phase II was initiated late 2021 to assess the efficacy of Alphamedix in the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. The study is currently recruiting patients in the US. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical development.

Voyager-V1: Vyriad, Inc.

VSV-IFNβ-NIS (Voyager V1; VV1) is derived from VSV, a bullet-shaped, negative-sense RNA virus with low human seroprevalence; it is engineered to replicate selectively in and kill human cancer cells. VV1 encodes hIFNβ to increase antitumoral immune response and tumor specificity, plus the thyroidal sodium iodide symporter NIS to allow imaging of virus. VV1 is synergistic with different anti-PD-(L)1 antibodies in several tumor models. Currently the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its development.

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Neuroendocrine Tumors Treatment.

Neuroendocrine Tumors Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Neuroendocrine Tumors Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Neuroendocrine Tumors market

Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

