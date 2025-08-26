403
Kenvue Unveils 75% Indians Believe Their Personal Care Routines Impact Their Overall Health And Well-Being
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) August 26, 2025: Kenvue, maker of iconic brands like Neutrogena®, Listerine®, Aveeno® and Stayfree®, today launched its foundational consumer trends report, A New View of Care: The Power of Personal Care Routines, exploring the drivers of personal care routines, their impact on health and emotional well-being, and the influences shaping care today.
Key findings from A New View of Care, available for download at A New View of Care: global trends in wellness, self-care and longevity | Kenvue include:
Routines Redefined: The Health Connection
88% of consumers globally believe their personal care routines positively impact their health, underscoring a shift toward viewing personal care as a tool for overall well-being rather than mere appearance, a growing trend also seen in India, with 75% Indians believe their personal care routines impact their overall health and well-being.
Simplicity is Key: Small Routines, Big Results
61% Indian consumers spend less than 30 minutes daily on personal care, but consistency is transformative. Globally, those who invest at least 15 minutes report better health (45%) compared to those who don't (31).
Prevention is the Priority
Younger generations, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, are driving a shift toward prevention-focused care. Many wish they had started their routines earlier, emphasizing the value of daily habits for healthy aging and long-term wellness. In India, 45% consumers feel these routines prevent future health issues. In fact, 69% Indian consumers say they wished they started their personal care routines earlier.
Trusted vs. Trending Voices
While 62% of global consumers trust healthcare providers most for personal care advice, 80% rely on digital platforms for information. Social media influencers, while widely followed, are trusted by only a third of Gen Z and Millennials, revealing a gap between reach and credibility.
In India, 71% Indians trust their healthcare providers (HCPs), pharmacists, while 73% trust doctors on social media to provide credible information about personal care routines. In addition to HCPs, 77% Indians trust their family to provide credible information about personal care routines.
Clarity Over Complexity
As personal care choices expand, consumers seek simplicity. They value science-backed solutions that are easy to follow and effective, particularly those new to creating routines.
Indian consumers also use their routines to actively manage current health concerns, in terms of overall health (49%), enhance confidence and self-image (48%) improve skin health from damage from sun or aging (49%), enhance appearance (43%) as well as emotional well-being (38%) and stress and burnout (37%).
An overwhelming majority of Indians see their personal care routines as long-term investments and understand their benefits to overall health. More specifically:
82% of Indians agree that role of mouthwashes beyond bad breath to prevent or address plaque and gingivitis (Higher than global average of 78%)
80% of Indians agree they wear sunscreens to prevent burns and reduce risk of skin cancer (Higher than global average of 73%)
84% of Indians agree that skincare products isn't just radiant glow today, but an investment in preventing signs of aging (Higher than global average of 77%)
WHY IT MATTERS
The findings from A New View of Care demonstrate a cultural shift: personal care routines are now fundamental to overall health and well-being. While social media trends often spotlight elaborate regimens, most consumers prefer simple, consistent, and science-backed approaches that deliver both physical and emotional benefits. For Kenvue, this presents a powerful opportunity to empower consumers with straightforward, trusted solutions that integrate seamlessly into everyday life.
"Today's consumers-especially younger generations-are redefining personal care as preventive care," said James Cummings, Vice President, Head of Global Consumer Business Insights, Kenvue. "They are proactive about their health and demand science-backed solutions that align with their values. Simplicity and consistency are the most powerful tools we can offer them."
Manish Anandani, Managing Director, Kenvue India said, "In the recent times, we have seen Indians becoming more conscious about all aspects of their health, proactively embracing preventive and personal health routines. The findings from A New View of Care report reinforces this trend, that 75% Indians feel their personal care contribute to their overall health. Going forward, Indian consumers are likely to spend more time as well as money on their personal care routines vis-à-vis the global average. As health moves outside of the medicine cabinet and becomes part of consumer's daily routines, we are committed to providing them with trusted, science-backed and HCP recommended products to serve their evolving needs."
About the research methodology
This global study was conducted by Kantar, the world's largest marketing data and analytics company, on behalf of Kenvue. A 15-minute online quantitative survey was fielded in May 2025 among 10,145 consumers. Research was conducted in 10 countries across four continents: the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, India, and Japan. This multi-country approach points to similarities and differences in attitudes and behaviors of personal care routines and their impacts on health and well-being across geographic regions.
About Kenvue
Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage, our iconic brands-such as Aveeno®, BAND-AID® Brand, Johnson's®, Listerine®, Neutrogena®, and Tylenol®-are science-backed and recommended by healthcare professionals around the world. At Kenvue, we harness the extraordinary power of everyday care to earn a place in consumers' hearts and homes.
