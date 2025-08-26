Partnership Marks A Major Step In Green Dog's Commitment To Education

Dr. Garcia is the visionary Founder and Chief of Staff at Green Dog Dental & Veterinary Center, where his dedication to advanced veterinary medicine and compassionate care has established him as a leader in the field.

New Teaching Partnership Marks a Major Step in Green Dog's Commitment to Advancing Veterinary Education

- Dr. Ren Garcia, Founder and Chief of StaffLOS ANGEKES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Green Dog Dental & Veterinary Center is proud to announce that Founder and Chief of Staff, Dr. Ren Garcia, DVM, has been appointed as an adjunct professor of veterinary dentistry at the College of Veterinary Medicine at Western University of Health Sciences .In his role as a member of Western University's faculty, Dr. Garcia will provide third-year veterinary students with foundational training in dental anatomy, radiology, and instrument identification, with plans to expand his instruction to include oral surgery and extractions for fourth-year students. As part of the partnership, Green Dog Dental will also serve as the first official teaching hospital integrated into the university's curriculum, offering students invaluable hands-on clinical experience in a real-world setting under the guidance of one of Los Angeles' leading veterinary teams.“It's exciting to finally give students the kind of dental education that's so essential to everyday practice,” said Dr. Garcia.“Dental disease is the most common condition we see in dogs and cats - by age three, 80% of pets already have it - and yet it's barely covered in most veterinary programs. Dean Tegzes saw that gap and wanted to do something about it to provide his students with the most comprehensive veterinary education possible.”Dr. Garcia, a graduate of Massey University's School of Veterinary Science, has served the greater Los Angeles community since founding Green Dog in 2013. Over the past decade of his veterinary career, Dr. Garcia has become known for both his expertise in advanced veterinary care and dentistry and his commitment to mentorship and education. His personal philosophy is rooted in the belief that veterinary professionals should be empowered to grow, learn, and teach, regardless of whether they are in an exam room or a classroom.“Education is a huge part of our culture at Green Dog - we teach each other, we teach our staff, we even do journal clubs,” said Dr. Garcia.“One of the things we ask of every veterinarian who joins us is that they love to teach. So being able to partner with a university and bring dental education into the classroom is an incredible opportunity that we are all very excited about.”Western University's College of Veterinary Medicine, established in 1998, is well-known for its innovative curriculum and focus on collaboration between academia and the private sector. Dr. Garcia joins a distinguished faculty that prepares students to meet the evolving needs of the veterinary field, and his appointment reflects a shared vision for improving patient outcomes through better education and a high standard of care.For Dr. Garcia, this partnership is more than a teaching role; it's a tangible investment in the future of veterinary medicine. By offering mentorship, hands-on training, and exposure to advanced dentistry at an established practice, Dr. Garcia and the Green Dog team are helping to raise the standard of care not only in California, but across the profession.In March 2025, Green Dog further solidified this commitment to enhancing veterinary education and care by celebrating the official opening of The Valley, a state-of-the-art veterinary hospital and education center located in Van Nuys. Designed to benefit both clients and clinicians, The Valley offers continuing education courses and advanced specialty services. Now, it will also play a crucial role in training veterinary students as part of Green Dog's new partnership with Western University.About Green Dog Dental & Veterinary CenterWith three locations serving communities in Sherman Oaks, Venice, and Van Nuys, Green Dog Dental & Veterinary Center is the leading veterinary dental healthcare provider in Los Angeles. Established in 2013, Green Dog was born to provide a safe and affordable alternative to traditional veterinary medicine. By promoting an active approach to disease prevention from an early age, Green Dog is allowing patients to live longer, happier, and healthier lives. For more information about Green Dog Dental & Veterinary Center, visit .

Carlin Guidi

GeniusVets

+1 877-679-7710

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.