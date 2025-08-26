Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe Granted Bail
Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura ordered Wickremesinghe to be released on three surety bails of Rs. 5 million each.
Wickremesinghe joined the court hearing virtually via Zoom from the Intensive Care Unit of the Colombo National Hospital.
President's Counsel Anuja Premaratna had told the court that the former President was suffering from multiple health complications.
Wickremesinghe was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Friday over allegations he misused Government funds to travel to London to attend a private function.
He was accused of misusing Government funds to travel to London to attend a graduation ceremony of his wife, Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe in 2023 when he was President.
The former President was remanded till Tuesday (26/08) and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Colombo National Hospital after being transferred from the prison hospital. (Colombo Gazette)
The post Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe granted bail appeared first on Colombo Gazette .
