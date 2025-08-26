FTE And The Industry Group Visit Booth C10 For Signage And Accessibility At Future Travel Show
Image caption: The Industry Group logo.
To set up a time to meet or request info, email ...
We will be at NRF Paris in September. Ingenico is booth 4P 085. Vispero & Stom Interface are available to meet.
NEW! We just launched a couple of new targeted cloud portals - , , , and finally
BRANDING NEWS – We are now officially The Industry Group , comprising approximately 50 vertical markets and properties. Kiosks, digital signage, POS, vending, automation, smart lockers, AI-computing, thin client, healthcare, smart city and ev-chargng.
Here is information on the benefits of participation. Internet visibility, networking and contacts: /
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES THIS MONTH
-
Hospitality Kiosks – Scaling Software with AI
Brian Meyers: Nice interview & our write-up on com and MGM hotels, ... Best of 2025 Industry Group Awards
The current candidate list for awards in NYC in January. You might be on it ... Self-Ordering Kiosk LG Announcement – Hands Free too
Accessibility From The Start – Designed, Configured and Tested This is ... AI Computer Intel Media Player MiniPC
Recommendations for Edge Computing for Digital Signage Top MiniPCs for ... Zebra Buys Elotouch
Is there any hardware left for Zebra to buy? Now to battle Toshiba and NCR in SCOs ... SoundHound AI and Acrelec Partner
It's official. After so many sneak peeks, they sign an agreement for conversational voice ...
Thanks to our supporters - NZ Technologies Inc. with hovertouch (touchless), Innovative Technology – Cash Experts, Urway Holdings with conversational AI, Giada Digital Signage and AI computers, Goldfinger touchscreens and displays, VidaBox tablet mounts, BocaSystems for ticket printers - Dot Inc. (all things braille), 22Miles , TDS Touch with Helen, and Thibault with Acrelec .
Thanks to solution partners Intel (Kathy) , Pyramid Computer (Zahdan), TPGI (Matt) and Olea Kiosks (Frank). Our existence is based solely on participant support.
