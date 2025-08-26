Shopee House Welcomes Affiliates From All Channels For The First Time Ahead Of 9.9 Super Shopping Day

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Strengthening its ecosystem, Shopee connects affiliates and brands to help shoppers enjoy Lagi Murah and Lagi Cepat deals.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 August 2025 – For the first time Shopee's flagship event, Shopee House, welcomed affiliates from every channel, including Shopee Live, Shopee Video, and YouTube Shopping, at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur last weekend. The two-day activation brought together 500 top-performing affiliates who were matched with over 70 local favourite brands to connect, collaborate, and create content, empowering Malaysians to shop Lagi Murah and Lagi Cepat ahead of Merdeka and the 9.9 Sale.

Affiliates wave the Malaysian national flag at Shopee House.

Demonstrating the impact of these collaborations, livestream affiliates are set to host over 1,050 livestreams featuring participating brands leading up to 9.9. These sessions will include product demos, interactive Q&As, and real-time promotions to drive awareness and excitement for brands like Ozel and BigPlus.

Marking their third participation in Shopee House, Ozel , a jewellery brand from Kelantan with an established presence across Southeast Asia, shared their positive experience.“Through Shopee House, we were able to connect with a loyal customer-turned-affiliate who not only knew our products very well, but believed in them too. In fact, one of our affiliates achieved RM30,000 in sales just last month. This shows that when customers truly connect with a brand, they don't just buy from it; they grow with it, building trust and creating long-term success together.” commented Ozel.

Meanwhile, BigPlus , a Malaysian brand specialising in cleaning products and solutions, made its Shopee House debut. The brand cited,“Our experience at Shopee House was truly amazing, it gave us the chance to connect with a diverse group of affiliates, share product knowledge, and exchange valuable perspectives. We're especially grateful to have engaged with over 400 affiliates who registered with us during the event, and look forward to continuing this collaboration.”

Shopee also organised roundtable sessions with key affiliates during the event, in line with the brand's commitment towards inclusivity and supporting local content creators.

Nur Afifah binti Rosli shared her experience as an affiliate during the roundtable.“Shopee has given me the space, tools, and support to grow from a part-time affiliate into a full-time content creator. Along the way, I've learned how to create content that resonates better with my audience, build stronger connections in the community, and at the same time, support local brands by bringing their products closer to Malaysians.”

YouTube affiliate Lex said during the roundtable,“It means a lot to have a platform like Shopee that listens to our feedback. Being part of this dialogue makes me feel valued, and I'm grateful to contribute towards shaping a better space that will empower future affiliates to grow with even more opportunities.”

“As 9.9 Super Shopping Day draws near, Shopee House highlights our dedication to enhancing the online shopping journey for Malaysians,” said Tan Ming Kit, Head of Marketing at Shopee Malaysia .“By successfully matching 500 affiliates to more than 70 brands , we continue to bring non-stop deals directly to buyers. This ensures Malaysians can continue to enjoy Lagi Murah deals and Lagi Cepat delivery with the products they love, all while shopping with greater trust, satisfaction, and convenience.”

