São Paulo Hosts Play By Mouhamed Harfouch

São Paulo Hosts Play By Mouhamed Harfouch
In addition to being the creator, producer, and actor, Harfouch is also the author of the play's script, drawing on the story contained in his own name to create the production.“In the process of developing the play, I came to the conclusion that a name is never just a name-it's a journey, something that speaks of all your ancestry,” Harfouch told ANBA in an interview before the premiere in Rio.
The actor is the son of a Syrian father and a Brazilian mother, and in the play, he explores his father's story and the Arab influence on his artistic career. Mouhamed Harfouch's father, Mr. Nadim Harfouch, moved from Syria to Brazil about 60 years ago as a young man. In Brazil, he worked as a market vendor and street peddler, sent money to his family in Syria, and, after meeting the actor's mother, worked as a real estate broker.
In the presentation text on the Sympla platform, the play is described as a comedy that lightheartedly and humorously explores questions of origins, ancestry, identity, and the transformative power of self-acceptance. According to the site, the show is a deeply personal and emotional narrative, in which Harfouch delves into his own life story through an intimate creative process.
The play is directed by João Fonseca, with costumes by Ney Madeira and Dani Vidal, lighting by Daniela Sanchez, set design by Nello Marrese, executive production by Valéria Meirelles, and general coordination by Edmundo Lippi. It will run at Teatro Santos Augusta until September 28, with performances on Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 6 p.m. The running time is 75 minutes.Quick facts:
Play: Meu Remédio
Dates: August 30 – September 28, 2025
Schedule: Saturdays at 8 p.m. – Sundays at 6 p.m.
Venue: Teatro Santos Augusta
Alameda Santos, 2159 – São Paulo, Brazil
Tickets: Stalls BRL 120 (full) / BRL 60 (half-price) | Balcony BRL 100 (full) / BRL 50 (half-price)
More information: here
Tickets available on the Sympla platform
Mouhamed Harfouch leva origem síria para o palco
