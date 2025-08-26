EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Schaeffler discontinues production in Steinhagen and integrates product portfolio into Schweinfurt site

Production at the Steinhagen site of the Bearings & Industrial Solutions (B&IS) division will cease by the end of 2026

Products will continue to be manufactured in Germany Company strives to implement this measure in the most socially equitable manner possible Herzogenaurach, Germany | August 26, 2025 | The Board of Schaeffler AG has decided at its meeting yesterday to cease production at its Steinhagen site by the end of 2026 and close the plant there. The product portfolio will be integrated into the headquarters of the Bearings & Industrial Solutions (B&IS) division in Schweinfurt. This is part of the Structural Measures announced in November 2024 with a regional focus on Europe and Germany. The aim of these measures is to keep the Schaeffler Group and the B&IS division competitive in the long term in a tough environment. The B&IS division is confronting a sustained economic downturn, structural issues, and intensified competition. With its roughly 200-strong workforce in Steinhagen, Schaeffler mainly produces spherical plain bearings for various industrial applications, primarily in the drive technology and agricultural and construction machinery sectors. The sales performance at this location has been negative for years, while the fixed costs have remained the same or have even increased. At the same time, a long-term negative volume trend as a result of a lack of competitiveness at the site along with price pressures in the market is making the situation even more difficult. Against this background, the company has in recent months worked with employee representatives as agreed to intensively review a wide range of scenarios for a future concept for the Steinhagen site. These included, for example, winning new orders, renegotiating prices with suppliers, a streamlined site management, or the leasing of vacant buildings. It has become apparent that under these circumstances, the measures already initiated, and the potential measures identified within the scope of the future concept, will not suffice to make it viable to keep production at this site.“We regret that no workable solution for the site could be found in the course of the intensive analyses and discussions,” says Sascha Zaps, CEO Bearings & Industrial Solutions.“By integrating the product portfolio at the much larger Schweinfurt site with its correspondingly better cost structure, Schaeffler is at the same time creating the basis for continuing to manufacture the product in Germany. This means that more than 100 jobs in Germany can be retained, albeit at a different location.” For the around 200 shop floor employees in Steinhagen, the next steps will be determined in the forthcoming discussions between the employer and employee representatives. Around 20 employees from the plain and spherical plain bearings product group, and the product management, are set to remain in other premises at Steinhagen. It is planned to implement all measures in close consultation in the most socially equitable manner possible. The company will communicate the details following the conclusion of negotiations with employee representatives. Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: from bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. With around 120,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family-owned companies and ranks among Germany's most innovative companies. Contact Dr. Axel Lüdeke

