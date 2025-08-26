PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 5,400 Crore Infrastructure Projects In Gujarat, Boosts EV Manufacturing
In the power sector, Modi inaugurated distribution projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore under the Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited in Ahmedabad, Mehsana, and Gandhinagar.
These initiatives, part of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, aim to modernize infrastructure, reduce technical losses, and strengthen resilience during adverse weather conditions.
The Prime Minister also dedicated a series of railway projects worth over Rs 1,400 crore to improve safety, increase capacity, and provide seamless connectivity.
Key projects include the doubling of the 65-km Mahesana–Palanpur rail line, the 37-km gauge conversion of the Kalol–Kadi–Katosan Road line, and the 40-km Bechraji–Ranuj line.
Modi also flagged off a passenger train between Katosan Road and Sabarmati and a freight train service from Bechraji to support industrial linkages.
Road projects announced included widening the Viramgam–Khudad–Rampura stretch and constructing six-lane vehicle underpasses on the Ahmedabad–Mehsana–Palanpur route.
On Tuesday, Modi flagged off Maruti Suzuki's first global battery electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, from its Hansalpur plant. This model will be exported to over 100 countries, including Europe and Japan.
The Hansalpur facility, equipped with a Gati Shakti multimodal cargo terminal, will support direct exports through Mundra port.
Additionally, Modi inaugurated local production of hybrid battery electrodes at the TDS lithium-ion battery plant, a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso, and Suzuki.
He highlighted that over 80 per cent of the battery value will now be manufactured in India, giving a significant boost to the country's battery ecosystem and clean mobility ambitions.
(KNN Bureau)
