Arunachal Pradesh Aims To Weave Growth Story With Industrial Development & Investment Policy 2025

MENAFN - KNN India)Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said the state is charting a“bold new growth story” through innovation, investment, and entrepreneurship.

In a post on X, Khandu highlighted several initiatives by his government aimed at positioning Arunachal Pradesh as an emerging hub for industry and startups.

Central to this effort is the newly launched Industrial Development & Investment Policy 2025, designed to attract large-scale investments and create a business-friendly environment.

Projects worth Rs 809 crore are already in the pipeline, covering sectors such as food processing, steel, and bamboo-based industries.

To support these industries, the state has developed 15 industrial estates, one growth centre, and an integrated development centre across more than 736 acres, providing strong infrastructure for businesses.

The state has also witnessed growth in entrepreneurship, with 21,982 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) operating in food, textiles, and hospitality sectors.

The Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park is nurturing around 50 startups annually, reflecting a growing startup ecosystem.

Between 2021 and 2024, 106 startups were incubated, while 512 applications have already been received in 2025 alone, showcasing strong entrepreneurial interest among the youth.

Khandu emphasised the government's commitment to empowering youth and women entrepreneurs. Through the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana, over Rs 488 crore has been invested in 2,648 entrepreneurs across various sectors.

Looking ahead, the SEE Trinity framework is expected to generate more than 25,000 jobs and self-employment opportunities over the next five years.

“With focused policies, significant investments, and a vibrant startup culture, Arunachal Pradesh is no longer on the fringes of economic growth. We are scripting a bold new chapter of prosperity,” Khandu said.

(KNN Bureau)