Simple Modern Unveils 2025 Harvest Collection

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simple Modern, a leading producer of premium drinkware and consumer products, is embracing the cozy charm and spirited fun of autumn with the debut of its 2025 Harvest Collection, arriving August 26.The Harvest Collection features a variety of designs inspired by the sights, colors and traditions of the season - from warm, fall patterns and cozy harvest hues to playful, spooky Halloween motifs. The collection will be available across several of the brand's most popular styles, including:



40-ounce Trek - the ultimate hydration companion for long days and big adventures.

New Mesa Loop - Simple Modern's latest innovation featuring a loop handle and easy-sip design.

Voyager - a versatile, insulated tumbler perfect for coffee runs and commutes. Kids 18-ounce Summit - designed for smaller hands, with all-day insulation for school and play.

“Fall is such a special season - it's filled with warmth, color, and tradition, but also a sense of fun as we head into Halloween,” said Chris Hoyle, Simple Modern Chief Marketing Officer.“The Harvest Collection reflects that balance, bringing customers drinkware that feels festive, functional and perfect for the season.”The 2025 Harvest Collection will be available starting Monday, August 26 at . Quantities are limited, so these exclusive designs are available while supplies last.

About Simple Modern

Simple Modern exists to give generously. As a leading drinkware and consumer goods company, Simple Modern gives at least 10% of annual profits to communities around the world, equaling millions in donations since the company's founding in 2015. The Oklahoma-owned company offers premium quality products and unique styles for adults and kids at generous prices. Mission-driven and values-based, Simple Modern has grown into a category leader for retail partners Amazon, Target and Walmart, serving customers in all 50 states and eight countries around the world. To learn more about Simple Modern, visit

