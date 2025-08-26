Evolving Technologies: How Advanced Digital Solutions Are Powering Safety And Productivity

First published by International Mining, April 2025

The mining industry is witnessing a pivotal shift in the way engine performance is managed. Through early detection of performance irregularities and potential faults, digital solutions now play a key role in preventing catastrophic failures and minimizing costly repairs. By keeping engines running at optimal levels, these evolving technologies underscore a new era of reliability in mining.

Connected diagnostics technology is not new, but it is evolving to create even greater benefits for the industry. Embracing these advancements will be crucial for miners looking to optimize their operations and stay ahead of the curve.

Why Digital Solutions?

Mining engines are large both in size and cost, yet many operators still rely on outdated IoT systems that offer little insight into efficiency or early warning signs of failure. Without access to real-time data, minor issues can go unnoticed until they become critical.

Modern digital platforms solve this problem by offering live insights into engine and systems performance. Cummins' PrevenTech® takes this further with proprietary datasets, only interpretable by Cummins, providing detailed breakdowns of equipment health. This function enables precise, proactive intervention that maximizes uptime and cuts down on expensive breakdowns.

Unexpected engine failures in remote or harsh mining environments can not only be expensive, but increase exposure for miners to potential hazards; avoiding these breakdowns offers critical peace of mind. Early fault detection therefore helps operators address minor issues before they escalate, improving both equipment reliability, total cost of ownership (TCO) and on-site safety.

Building better

Beyond day-to-day monitoring, Cummins PrevenTech® also informs Cummins' engineering design cycle. By integrating field data into the design process, Cummins can optimize product performance at scale and improve the reliability of vital components in products. The result is a wealth of targeted, secure insights that help build better, more efficient power solutions.

Mining smarter with advanced prognostics

Through the latest technology advancements, Cummins is enhancing the accuracy and interpretation of its collected information, allowing systems to learn from live data and dynamically adapt operationally to mining-specific conditions. This innovation ensures equipped applications can operate at peak performance, paving the way for a more intelligent, efficient, and sustainable mining industry.

In a recent, real world case study, Cummins used AI to analyze over 80 million data points from 50 trucks powered by the QSK60 engine. This in-depthanalysis of a large data set uncovered performance gaps due to system operational inefficiencies that might otherwise not have been detected, or at least over a much shorter timeframe than if not available.

In this case, advanced diagnostics pinpointed faulty components and, after replacing them, fleet speed improved by 0.3 km/h and productivity by 1%. Cummins also slashed injector tip failure downtime in engines by 97% through analysis of Connected Diagnostics data, reducing repair time dramatically from 120 hours to just four.

These results led to millions in cost savings for miners, clearly demonstrating how data-driven decision-making can boost efficiency.

Embracing future technologies now

To keep mining safe, efficient, and profitable, fleets need today's digital solutions. But it's the forward-thinking adoption of cutting-edge advanced analytics that Cummins believes will distinguish tomorrow's leading operators.

"Data-driven predictive maintenance isn't the future -- it's the present, and those who embrace it will lead the industry forward." says Arul Antony, Engineering Leader at Cummins. "We analyze billions of data points so you can focus on what matters – safety, efficiency, and profitable mining."