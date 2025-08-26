3 Injured As Car Crashes Into Power Poles In Panjsher

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PARAKH (Pajhwok): A car collided with two electricity pylons in central Panjsher province, leaving three people injured and cutting off power supply to Parakh, the provincial capital.

Police spokesman Haqmal Saad told Pajhwok Afghan News the accident took place in Astana area at around 3:00am this morning.

He said that due to technical problems, the car veered off the main road and crashed into the pylons, injuring three people and toppling two electricity poles.

He added the injured were evacuated to the provincial capital for medical treatment.

Reconstruction work would soon be undertaken on the pylons by the provincial Electricity Department, he concluded.

