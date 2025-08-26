Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
3 Injured As Car Crashes Into Power Poles In Panjsher

3 Injured As Car Crashes Into Power Poles In Panjsher


2025-08-26 02:00:25
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PARAKH (Pajhwok): A car collided with two electricity pylons in central Panjsher province, leaving three people injured and cutting off power supply to Parakh, the provincial capital.

Police spokesman Haqmal Saad told Pajhwok Afghan News the accident took place in Astana area at around 3:00am this morning.

He said that due to technical problems, the car veered off the main road and crashed into the pylons, injuring three people and toppling two electricity poles.

He added the injured were evacuated to the provincial capital for medical treatment.

Reconstruction work would soon be undertaken on the pylons by the provincial Electricity Department, he concluded.

kk/ma

MENAFN26082025000174011037ID1109979010

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search