Veteran Balkh Journalist, Photographer Naser Zahiri Dies


2025-08-26 02:00:24
MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): A veteran journalist and photographer Naser Zahiri passed away due to an illness in northern Balkh province on Monday night.

His relatives said Zahiri, who has worked for various media outlets in Balkh, had been suffering from diabetes and liver failure in recent years.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Independent Journalists' Association (AIJA) expressed condolences to his family and the country's media community, describing Zahiri as one of Balkh's senior journalists and prominent photographers who died due to illness.

AIJA said that through his dedication, honesty, and valuable media contributions, Zahiri left a distinguished mark in the history of Afghan journalism. His services and efforts in informing the public and promoting the country's media culture will always be remembered.

