1.1M Malnourished Children Provided Care In 6 Months: Moph

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says services have been provided to about 1.1 million children affected by malnutrition in the past six months.

Dr. Sharafat Zaman, spokesman for the ministry, said in a video message that since the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), serious attention has been paid to the health sector in the country.

He added that expanding services in the field of malnutrition has been one of the priorities, and in the past four years, the number of health service centers in this area has increased from 800 to 3,200.

At present, these centers provide 143 inpatient services and about 3,000 outpatient services.

According to Sharafat, in the past six months of the current year, about 1.1 million children under the age of five suffering from malnutrition have received services at government health centers.

Sharafat said that the ministry has recently started working on policies and strategies to address the needs of children suffering from malnutrition.

sa/ma