403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zoom Communications Reports Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
“AI is transforming the way we work together, and Zoom is at the forefront, driving innovation that helps people get more done, reduce costs, and deliver better experiences for customers and employees alike,” said Eric S. Yuan, Zoom's founder and CEO.“We delivered an across-the-board strong Q2 marked by achieving our highest year-over-year revenue growth in 11 quarters and expanding GAAP operating margin year over year by 9 percentage points. With our robust performance, we are happy to raise our full year outlook for revenue, non-GAAP operating income, as well as free cash flow, which we now expect to be in the range of $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion.” Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights: Revenue: Total revenue for the second quarter was $1,217.2 million, up 4.7% year over year. Adjusting for foreign currency impact, revenue in constant currency was $1,213.6 million, up 4.4% year over year. Enterprise revenue was $730.7 million, up 7.0% year over year, and Online revenue was $486.6 million, up 1.4% year over year. Income from Operations and Operating Margin: GAAP income from operations for the second quarter was $321.7 million, compared to GAAP income from operations of $202.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP income from operations, which adjusts for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, acquisition-related expenses, and litigation settlements, net, was $503.2 million for the second quarter, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $455.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. For the second quarter, GAAP operating margin was 26.4% and non-GAAP operating margin was 41.3%. Net Income and Diluted Net Income Per Share: GAAP net income for the second quarter was $358.6 million, or $1.16 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $219.0 million, or $0.70 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter, which adjusts for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, gains on strategic investments, net, acquisition-related expenses, litigation settlements, net, and the tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, was $471.3 million, or $1.53 per share. In the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, non-GAAP net income was $436.4 million, or $1.39 per share. Cash and Marketable Securities: Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash, as of July 31, 2025 was $7.8 billion. Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $515.9 million for the second quarter, compared to $449.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Free cash flow, which is net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, was $508.0 million, compared to $365.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Customer Metrics: Drivers of total revenue included acquiring new customers. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, Zoom had:
-
Second quarter total revenue of $1,217.2 million, up 4.7% year over year as reported and 4.4% in constant currency
Second quarter Enterprise revenue of $730.7 million, up 7.0% year over year
Second quarter GAAP operating margin of 26.4% and non-GAAP operating margin of 41.3%
Second quarter GAAP EPS of $1.16, up 65.7% year over year, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.53, up 10.0% year over year
Repurchased approximately 6.0 million shares of common stock in Q2, bringing the total shares repurchased under the current plan to 27.4 million
Number of customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue up 8.7% year over year
“AI is transforming the way we work together, and Zoom is at the forefront, driving innovation that helps people get more done, reduce costs, and deliver better experiences for customers and employees alike,” said Eric S. Yuan, Zoom's founder and CEO.“We delivered an across-the-board strong Q2 marked by achieving our highest year-over-year revenue growth in 11 quarters and expanding GAAP operating margin year over year by 9 percentage points. With our robust performance, we are happy to raise our full year outlook for revenue, non-GAAP operating income, as well as free cash flow, which we now expect to be in the range of $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion.” Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights: Revenue: Total revenue for the second quarter was $1,217.2 million, up 4.7% year over year. Adjusting for foreign currency impact, revenue in constant currency was $1,213.6 million, up 4.4% year over year. Enterprise revenue was $730.7 million, up 7.0% year over year, and Online revenue was $486.6 million, up 1.4% year over year. Income from Operations and Operating Margin: GAAP income from operations for the second quarter was $321.7 million, compared to GAAP income from operations of $202.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP income from operations, which adjusts for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, acquisition-related expenses, and litigation settlements, net, was $503.2 million for the second quarter, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $455.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. For the second quarter, GAAP operating margin was 26.4% and non-GAAP operating margin was 41.3%. Net Income and Diluted Net Income Per Share: GAAP net income for the second quarter was $358.6 million, or $1.16 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $219.0 million, or $0.70 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter, which adjusts for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, gains on strategic investments, net, acquisition-related expenses, litigation settlements, net, and the tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, was $471.3 million, or $1.53 per share. In the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, non-GAAP net income was $436.4 million, or $1.39 per share. Cash and Marketable Securities: Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash, as of July 31, 2025 was $7.8 billion. Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $515.9 million for the second quarter, compared to $449.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Free cash flow, which is net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, was $508.0 million, compared to $365.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Customer Metrics: Drivers of total revenue included acquiring new customers. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, Zoom had:
-
4,274 customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, up 8.7% from the same quarter last fiscal year.
A trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate for Enterprise customers of 98%.
Online average monthly churn of 2.9% for the second quarter, flat year over year.
The percentage of total Online MRR from Online customers with a continual term of service of at least 16 months was 74.9%, up 50 bps year over year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment