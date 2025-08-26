New Book 'The Stigmata' By Deacon Albert Graham Explores Centuries Of Mysterious And Sacred Phenomena

A Compelling Chronicle of 657 Individuals Who Bore the Wounds of Christ from the 13th to the 21st Century

CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Whether you are an atheist, an agnostic, or a devoted disciple of Jesus Christ, Deacon Albert Graham's new book, The Stigmata , promises to intrigue and challenge your understanding of faith, mystery, and the supernatural.The Stigmata examines extraordinary religious phenomena that echo the investigative intrigue of a“spiritual X-Files” episode. Far from being a closed chapter, the crucifixion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ remain a living reality for many through the experiences of stigmatics-individuals who bear, in their own flesh, the wounds of Christ's Passion.This comprehensive volume documents 657 stigmatics from the 13th to the 21st century, including 31 living stigmatics from 17 different countries in the modern era. It also features accounts of renowned saints such as St. Padre Pio and St. Therese Neumann, who lived in the 20th century, as well as lesser-known figures. With biographical detail, Graham recounts their lives, their sufferings, and the miraculous phenomena often associated with them-from nail piercings and crown-of-thorns wounds to instances of levitation, bilocation, and the reading of souls.While the book honors genuine stigmatics as profound reminders of Christ's sacrifice, it also critically addresses historical frauds, distinguishing truth from deception.“I have always been interested in mystical phenomena,” says Graham.“In fact, my first book, The Compendium of the Miraculous (TAN Books, 2013), explores 42 different mystical phenomena, one of which is stigmatization. During my research, I found that the most extensive study on the subject was by French doctor Antoine-Inbert-Gourbeyre in the late 19th century, who identified 321 stigmatics. My work brings that number to 657, including those in the 21st century.”Graham hopes his readers will rediscover a sense of awe and appreciation for the miraculous and supernatural.“God is alive and always with us,” he affirms.“He manifests Himself through answered prayers, Eucharistic miracles, and stigmatics who bear His wounds. Sadly, many have lost their sense of the miraculous, which I believe has contributed to the decline of holiness in our Church and the fading wonder among Christians.”About the AuthorDeacon Albert Graham, a retired permanent deacon from the Archdiocese of Washington, brings a lifetime of scholarship and service to his work. A graduate of Rutgers University and Georgetown University, Graham served as a U.S. Navy officer, taught Russian at the U.S. Naval Academy, and later worked at the Library of Congress as Deputy Chief of the European Division. Ordained in 2004, he ministered at Sacred Heart in La Plata, Maryland until his retirement in 2020. Married for 60 years to his wife Fernande, they are blessed with five children and eleven grandchildren.For more information, visit:

