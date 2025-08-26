Eleanore Hamberger Recognized By Influential Women 2025

PA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Influential Women for the year 2025 recognizes Eleanore Hamberger, PHR, MBA, as a bilingual human resources professional whose more than a decade of experience spans strategic HR leadership, employee engagement, and coaching across diverse organizational environments. Known for her expertise in conflict resolution, policy development, compliance management, and workforce development, Eleanore has built a reputation for creating high-performance cultures that align organizational goals with employee success.Eleanore currently serves as HR Manager for Schroedl Custom Cleaners: Home of CRDN of South Central Pennsylvania, where she established the company's first comprehensive HR function. In this role, she implemented critical systems and policies, including a new HRIS platform, attendance and PTO policies, performance review processes, and safety initiatives-all designed to support employees in both English and Spanish. She also oversees onboarding and offboarding, benefits administration, and guides managers in performance improvement and disciplinary planning.Prior to her current role, Eleanore held leadership positions at Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope and Pengate Handling Systems, where she partnered with executive teams to identify process gaps, enhance compliance, and launch employee engagement committees. Her work consistently emphasizes creating environments where organizational objectives and employee well-being thrive in tandem.Eleanore earned both her Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Human Resources from the University of Phoenix and holds a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification. Passionate about mentoring and team development, she combines strategic vision with hands-on execution, providing guidance and support that empowers colleagues at every level.Eleanore attributes her professional success to a steadfast commitment to hard work, continuous self-improvement, and embracing new challenges. Her daughter, who also works in human resources, has been a profound source of inspiration, motivating Eleanore to pursue her Master's Degree and fostering a shared commitment to lifelong learning. This intergenerational encouragement fuels the dedication and energy she brings to her work, where uplifting and inspiring colleagues remains a central goal.Reflecting on her career journey, Eleanore notes that the best advice she has received is that potential is limitless and one should never fear exploring new opportunities. She encourages young professionals-especially women entering the field-to remain curious, ask questions, and pursue mentorship and educational opportunities, recognizing that the skills required for success develop over time through experience and continuous learning.In her professional experience, Eleanore recognizes the unique challenges and opportunities that arise in human resources. Over the past year, she has noted how stress affects her differently than before, whether due to age or the evolving demands of the workplace. HR is a dynamic field, requiring adaptation to new laws, policy changes, and shifting workplace norms. Eleanore emphasizes the importance of patience and strong communication, particularly when guiding leadership through sensitive situations. For instance, Eleanore has navigated situations where managers have sought immediate disciplinary action, ensuring compliance with laws while balancing organizational goals with employee rights. These experiences underscore her commitment to fairness, adaptability, and open-minded leadership.Central to Eleanore's approach is a dedication to continuous learning and curiosity. She actively explores documentaries and literature that expand her understanding of human behavior, culture, and leadership. Regular reading and writing provide her with opportunities for reflection and personal growth, strengthening her ability to think critically, connect with others, and bring fresh perspectives to her HR work. These values permeate both her personal and professional life, shaping her as a thoughtful, reflective, and highly effective leader.Learn More about Eleanore Hamberger:Through her Influential Women profile,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

