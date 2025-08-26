LVMH: Share Transactions Disclosure
| Analysts and investors
Rodolphe Ozun
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 27 21
| Media
Jean-Charles Tréhan
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 26 20
|
MEDIA CONTACTS
| France
Charlotte Mariné / +33 6 75 30 43 91
Axelle Gadala / +33 6 89 01 07 60
Publicis Consultants
+ 33 1 44 82 46 05
| France
Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14
Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens / + 33 6 79 11 49 71
| Italy
Michele Calcaterra / Matteo Steinbach
SEC and Partners
+ 39 02 6249991
| UK
Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen
Montfort Communications
+ 44 7921 881 800
| US
Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein
Brunswick Group
+ 1 212 333 3810
| China
Daniel Jeffreys
Deluxewords
+ 44 772 212 6562
+ 86 21 80 36 04 48
Attachment
-
Share Transactions Disclosure- August 18th to 22nd 2025
