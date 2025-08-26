Deshea Simon Recognized By Influential Women 2025

HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- – Influential Women proudly recognizes Dr. DeShea Simon in its 2025 feature, honoring her as a distinguished educator and technology expert with more than two decades of experience in the field of Information Systems. As an Associate Professor at Hampton University since 2004, Dr. Simon has consistently transformed the classroom into a dynamic learning environment, employing innovative teaching strategies such as service learning and the flipped classroom model to equip students with critical thinking and problem-solving skills essential for today's technology-driven landscape. She also contributes her expertise as a part-time professor at Penn State University, further demonstrating her commitment to educational excellence.During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Simon showcased exceptional adaptability and leadership by designing and implementing a virtual learning platform that maintained uninterrupted education for over 100 students. This effort highlighted her ability to integrate technology in meaningful ways, ensuring academic continuity while fostering student engagement and learning outcomes.Beyond her classroom contributions, Dr. Simon is a passionate advocate for leveraging technology to drive positive social change and community development. Her leadership in this area has earned her recognition in Marquis Who's Who, underscoring the significant impact of her work on both education and the broader technology sector. Through mentorship, research, and community involvement, she continues to inspire and shape the next generation of technology professionals.Dr. Simon attributes her success to her faith, the unwavering support of her family, and the strong foundation provided by her education. These pillars have guided her professional journey and informed her approach to leadership, teaching, and personal growth. Reflecting on her career, she emphasizes that the best guidance she has received is to prioritize a healthy work-life balance, understanding that genuine success encompasses well-being as much as achievement.For young women entering the technology and education fields, Dr. Simon encourages them to know their worth and pursue work they are passionate about. She believes that combining confidence with genuine enthusiasm for one's work is essential for long-term fulfillment and career success. In her view, the greatest opportunity in her field today lies in embracing and enjoying each day's work, a mindset that fuels motivation, opens doors for growth, and inspires colleagues and students alike.The values that guide Dr. Simon extend beyond her professional life. She is deeply committed to setting a strong example for her children and creating a lasting legacy rooted in integrity, purpose, and service.Whether in the classroom, in her community, or through her research, Dr. DeShea Simon's work demonstrates a profound dedication to empowering others, fostering innovation, and leaving a meaningful, enduring impact.Learn More about DeShea Simon:Through her Influential Women profile,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

