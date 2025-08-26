Kevin Sherrod, Gensler Leads Expansion Of Compton Art & History Museum

First-look rendering of the Compton Art & History Museum expansion, courtesy of Kevin Sherrod.

Abigail Lopez-Byrd and Marquell Byrd, husband and wife, founders of the Compton Art & History Museum and creators of Color Compton. Courtesy of Color Compton.

Grammy Award–winning artist DIXSON at The Money Train, designed by Kevin Sherrod. Image courtesy of LOOP.

Sponsored by Logos Faith Development, Level Hotels, and the museum founders, the expansion elevates Compton's first-of-its-kind museum as a cultural landmark.

- Kevin SherrodLOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nationally acclaimed designer, educator, and cultural strategist Kevin Sherrod is redefining the intersection of design, community, culture, and history. Fresh from LOOP's co-production of The Money Train: The Last Mile and the Long Beach Art Walk-where multi–Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated artist DIXSON, signed to Roc Nation and Sony Publishing, curated a soundscape blending genre-defying music with a powerful call for equity and advocacy-Sherrod drew on the spirit and energy of these events to create the DNA that underpins his vision for the Compton Art & History Museum . He now expands his partnership with Marquell Byrd and Abigail Lopez-Byrd, co-founders of the museum and co-creators of Color Compton, to lead the museum's expansion and reinforce its role as a cultural cornerstone in Compton.Sherrod's milestones include his debut on the city's design scene at the 2025 LA Design Festival, themed Design Futurism, reflecting his guiding principle:“It's my life's mission to work with like-minded partners to break generational curses, create opportunities we didn't have, and allow the next generation to stand on our shoulders,” said Sherrod.His art activism spans designing projects for affordable housing initiatives with longtime partner Logos Faith Development, mentoring students at the University of Southern California, where he serves as an Adjunct Assistant Professor, and instilling values in his children by encouraging them to use their paintbrushes as instruments of expression and action across California. His work has reached tens of thousands, inspiring fresh perspectives on movement, community, and design.Gensler is leading the 4,500-square-foot expansion of the Compton Art & History Museum, with a design team that includes Ryan Ihly, Wayne Thomas, Shawn Shin, and Kevin Sherrod-highlighting the firm's global expertise and local commitment. The expansion will house the museum's archiving and art initiatives, funded by Color Compton, while Color Compton's offices will remain nearby, contributing to the growth of a broader creative cultural district. As an educator, architectural critic, and community advocate, Sherrod brings a passion for storytelling and a deep connection to his California community. The museum builds on his work with initiatives such as The Money Train and the Long Beach Art Walk, pushing boundaries in art, programming, and public engagement while celebrating Compton's rich cultural heritage. The project is expected to be construction-ready by early 2026.“Compton is often defined by drugs and gang violence, yet it has shaped icons like Kendrick Lamar, Eazy-E, and Venus and Serena. Our team of Black and Brown talent shows youth-and my younger self-that they can become doctors, business owners, architects, or anything they dream of without leaving Compton. The museum highlights local unsung heroes and role models like my wife, Abigail, who is earning her doctorate,” said Marquell Byrd, co-founder of the Compton Art & History Museum.Abigail Lopez-Byrd added:“Growing up in Compton, I often felt unprepared despite studying art in college. The museum is the space I wish I had-now it's here for youth and the community to explore art, education, and collaboration, telling our stories, reclaiming our identities, and creating together.”Building on the legacy of The Money Train, Sherrod's previous work, including The Money Train: The Last Mile-From Track to Table at the 2025 LA Design Festival, reimagined transit infrastructure as a tool to advance food equity, mobile commerce, and public stewardship in underserved neighborhoods. Co-produced with LOOP and curated in collaboration with DIXSON, the exhibition used drawings, models, and immersive media to challenge audiences to see design as a means for systemic change and community empowerment.“It taught me how public spaces can serve as platforms for healing, storytelling, and systemic change. That same approach guides my work at the Compton Art & History Museum, where we aim to celebrate local stories, elevate unsung heroes, and create a space where the community can engage, learn, and be inspired,” said Sherrod.Made Possible by Visionary PartnersBuilding on the success of The Money Train and the Downtown Long Beach Art Walk, these projects were presented with Level Hotel Long Beach as the title sponsor, alongside additional support from Rodeo, LOOP, Logos Faith Development, LA Design Festival, Adobe, Behr, Bonde, and IBC Construction. Grounded in research through the USC School of Architecture, they also received backing from Methodology, Offtop, Gensler LA, Coalition for Black Maternal Health, JAF Solutions, Evolved Co. Water, and community partners-including Color Compton and the Compton Art & History Museum, which helped shape the projects' engagement and cultural vision.The collaboration between Sherrod, Marquell Byrd, and Abigail Lopez-Byrd reflects a generational shift in cultural placemaking-transforming temporary projects into permanent, community-driven institutions that preserve history and inspire future generations. This“dream team” invites cultural leaders, community members, and partners to help build the museum-a space that celebrates culture, archives local stories, and serves the community for generations. Click here to support and join this cultural legacy.About Kevin SherrodKevin Sherrod is an educator at the USC School of Architecture (Adjunct Assistant Professor of Architecture), a nationally recognized cultural strategist, and a leader committed to equity and innovation in the built environment. As the Practice Area Leader for Arts & Culture at Gensler Los Angeles, he leads transformative projects such as the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, Gallery 90220, and supportive housing for unhoused residents across California.Named a Forbes Culture Champion, Sherrod has received the Progressive Architecture Award and the Westside Urban Forum Honor Award. His work bridges design justice, mentorship, and cultural placemaking to empower the next generation of socially conscious creatives.About Color Compton and the Compton Art & History MuseumColor Compton is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in Compton, CA, using art to preserve history and uplift community, culture, and creativity. Its flagship, the Compton Art & History Museum, celebrates Compton and greater Los Angeles' rich legacy while promoting education, representation, and youth empowerment. Through programs, workshops, and community engagement, Color Compton and the museum preserve Black and Brown history, showcase talent, and inspire future generations to dream bigger and shape their cultural legacy.Please click on this link to review media assets.

