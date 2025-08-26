Bitcoin Swift Announces Early Launch For August 30 As Presale Surpasses $1.3 Million

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) has confirmed an early launch date of August 30, 2025 , after achieving key presale milestones, including raising over $1.3 million and registering more than 5,500 community members . The project is now in its final presale stage (Stage 7) , offering tokens at $7 each , enhanced rewards, and a bonus event for participants ahead of the official launch.

Final Stage Highlights and Bonus Structure

Bitcoin Swift has introduced the “Everything Must Go Bonus Event” to celebrate the early launch announcement and the strong community response. This event provides increased bonus allocations for the final presale contributors:



Tier 1: $100 – $1,999 → 50% Bonus Tokens

Tier 2: $2,000 – $4,999 → 75% Bonus Tokens

Tier 3: $5,000 – $9,999 → 150% Bonus Tokens Tier 4: $10,000+ → 300% Bonus Tokens

For example, a Tier 3 contribution of $5,000 at $7 per token secures over 714 base tokens plus a 150% bonus , adding another 1,071 tokens . That results in 1,785 tokens total . If BTC3 reaches $15 after launch, this package could exceed $26,000 in value , excluding additional Proof-of-Yield (PoY) rewards.

Stage 7 also introduces a 300% APY reward , significantly higher than the originally planned 86% and up from the 166% delivered during Stage 6.









Three Days Remaining Before Launch

The presale is entering its final three days before the early launch on August 30 . With limited time left in Stage 7, Bitcoin Swift is encouraging participants to take advantage of the enhanced APY and bonus event. The project also continues to offer an upgraded referral program , granting a 25% bonus to both referrer and referee for every transaction during this period.

Technology and Features

Bitcoin Swift is being developed as a decentralized financial operating system , focusing on scalability, security, and compliance. Key components include:



Proof-of-Yield (PoY): Dynamic reward system influenced by network activity, sustainability metrics, and governance.

AI-Powered Smart Contracts: Intelligent contracts capable of adaptive optimization.

Privacy and Compliance: zk-SNARK integration and decentralized identity for regulatory compatibility without compromising user confidentiality. Hybrid Consensus: Dual Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake mechanism for network integrity and governance.

The project has been verified by Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Spywolf , along with a completed KYC verification . These certifications confirm BTC3's commitment to transparency and investor security.

Influencers Are Talking

Top crypto voices have already recognized Bitcoin Swift's unique design and explosive potential. Their reviews highlight BTC3's AI-driven technology, compliance-ready privacy, and adaptive reward system.



Crypto Sister shared an in-depth breakdown of BTC3's innovation and why it is outpacing traditional blockchain projects.

Token Galaxy explained how BTC3's programmable rewards and architecture are driving mass attention from investors worldwide.









Deployment Strategy

Bitcoin Swift will initially launch on the Solana network , leveraging its high throughput, low fees (below $0.01), and established ecosystem of over 400 projects. Following the Solana launch, Bitcoin Swift plans to transition to its proprietary blockchain via a 1:1 bridge , ensuring scalability and long-term independence.

Key roadmap milestones:



August 30, 2025: Early launch on Solana

Q4 2025: Integration of programmable PoY rewards

Q1 2026: AI-based smart contract deployment

Q2 2026: Privacy ledger (zk) and decentralized identity implementation Q4 2026: Mainnet launch and BTC3E stablecoin release



Presale Metrics



Total Raised: $1,300,000+

Participants: 5,500+

Stage 7 Token Price: $7 Current APY: 300%

About Bitcoin Swift

Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is a blockchain platform engineered as a financial operating system, integrating programmable yield mechanics, AI-driven smart contracts, privacy solutions, and dual-consensus architecture to deliver security, scalability, and compliance.

For more information:

Website:

Follow updates on X: @BitcoinSwift









Contact :

Luc Schaus

