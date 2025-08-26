VFAF Has Endorsed Carmen Montiel For Texas 18Th Congressional District TX-18 Said Kim Moyers Veterans For America First

Carmen Maria Montiel Veterans for America First Endorsed

Veterans for America First National and Texas State Chapter has endorsed Carmen Maria Montiel for the Congressional District TX-18 special election Nov 4, 2025.

- Kim Moyers - VFAF Texas State Chapter Vice President HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From the L-Strategies press room - The official press of Veterans for America First :Carmen Maria Montiel is a proud naturalized American and passionate advocate for faith, family, and freedom in Texas's 18th Congressional District. Born in Venezuela, she came to the U.S. in 1988 seeking liberty and the American Dream, and became a U.S. citizen in 2002,Before entering politics, Carmen built a successful career as a journalist, entrepreneur, business owner, and real estate broker. After winning Miss Venezuela and Miss South America, and placing Second Runner-Up in Miss Universe 1984, she used her platform to inspire young women toward excellence through discipline and determination. She went on to a respected career as a Houston television journalist and news anchor, giving a voice to underserved communities and promoting common-sense conservative values.In other VFAF News:Veterans for America First (VFAF) is a grassroots America First organization founded in 2015 (originally as Veterans for Trump). It supports conservative veterans and veterans' issues through political engagement, community outreach, and advocacy Vet Force is VFAF's recently launched national volunteer program, officially inaugurated in January 2025.Modeled on the campaign-style "Trump Force 47," Vet Force mobilizes veterans, law enforcement, and patriotic civilians into "boots-on-the-ground" volunteer teams. These teams engage in emergency relief, public safety advocacy, youth mentoring, voter education, disaster response, and support for MAGA-aligned campaigns. In Georgia, Vet Force is led by Devonta "Sully" Sullivan, a former police officer now serving as National Ambassador. Sullivan's team has restored a shelter at Park Avenue Baptist Church in Atlanta and recently organized a holiday blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross-efforts aimed at addressing homelessness, healthcare shortages, and community revitalization.VFAF Vet Force was the first boots on the ground delivering essential flood relief in Texas.The VFAF Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement:Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.

Jared Craig Veterans for America First - VFAF VP

Veterans for America First

+1 7707076291

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Other

Carmen Maria Montiel accepts VFAF Veterans for America First endorsement (TX-18) Texas Congress

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.