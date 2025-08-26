SAF Celebrates 51 Years Of Second Amendment Advocacy

Second Amendment Foundation logo

- Alan M. Gottlieb, founder and Executive Vice PresidentBELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tuesday, Aug. 26, marks the Second Amendment Foundation's (SAF) 51st anniversary, commemorating more than five decades dedicated to defending, securing and restoring the right to keep and bear arms.Founded in 1974 by Alan M. Gottlieb, who now serves as the organization's Executive Vice President, SAF is at the forefront of legal actions aimed at dismantling infringements on the Second Amendment rights of U.S. citizens. Over the past 50-plus years SAF has been part of more than 260 cases, significantly influencing the landscape of firearm freedoms nationwide.“It's hard to believe we've already passed the 50-year milestone,” Gottlieb said.“We have amassed numerous wins over the last five decades, but our mission remains as critical today as it was in 1974. The freedoms we fight for today are the same as they were when I founded the organization, and we will not stop until all Americans have the ability to exercise their full Second Amendment rights.”Since its founding, SAF has played a pivotal role in landmark legal victories, including the all-too-important McDonald v. City of Chicago Supreme Court case, which paved the way to allow legal action against states and municipalities for violations of the Second Amendment. Currently, SAF has more than 50 active cases across the nation challenging unconstitutional firearms regulations such as“assault weapon” bans, magazine capacity bans, young adult carry laws,“sensitive places” restrictions, red flag laws, prohibited person and many, many more.“When Alan started SAF 50 years ago he laid the foundation for an organization that would become a driving force in defending our right to keep and bear arms," said SAF Executive Director Adam Kraut.“This anniversary milestone is a testament to the dedication and perseverance of the SAF team and celebrates the countless members, donors, and corporate partners who have supported us over the past five decades.”As the organization looks to the future, it remains committed to its mission of safeguarding and promoting the fundamental rights enshrined in the Second Amendment. The organization continues to engage in aggressive legal action and public education to ensure the principles of personal liberty and our Second Amendment rights are defended, secured and restored.

