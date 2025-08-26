Kathleen Case Recognized By Influential Women 2025
With decades of experience spanning estimation, operations, sales negotiation, and architectural documentation, Kathleen brings a comprehensive perspective to complex business challenges. Her expertise in multi-level communication and project oversight makes her an invaluable partner in delivering both excellence and growth across the organizations she supports.
Passionate about mentorship and culture development, Kathleen co-founded Takeoff Co., LLC, and actively participates in leadership programs including Tony Robbins' Business Mastery and Wealth Mastery. A proud member of professional organizations such as NTCA (National Tile Contractors Association) and NAWIC (National Association of Women in Construction), she advocates for innovation, inclusion, and the empowerment of women in trades and technical roles.
Kathleen credits her strong work ethic to her father, who provided her early opportunities to lead by having her manage his books and learn blueprints while still in college. When he passed unexpectedly, she stepped into running the business, an experience that taught her resilience, adaptability, and the confidence to lead with purpose-a foundation that continues to guide her career today.
The best career advice Kathleen has received came from her mentorship with Tony Robbins:“Don't wait for everything to be perfectly aligned-just take action.” She emphasizes that a strong sense of“why” allows the“how” to reveal itself along the way, a philosophy she applies to both her professional and personal endeavors.
For young women entering the construction and architectural services industry, Kathleen advises clear, concise, and confident communication. She encourages them to be assertive while remaining respectful and to understand the different roles within a company, noting that this broader perspective builds stronger leaders and more effective team members.
Kathleen identifies one of the biggest challenges in her field today as the shortage of skilled labor, particularly as more individuals pursue technology careers over trades. While technological advances have provided opportunities, they have also created gaps in hands-on expertise and personal communication, both critical to the industry's success. Guided by values of passion, innovation, and connection, Kathleen merges tradition with technology to advance the field while mentoring others to grow, regardless of their background.
Known for her empathetic leadership, inspirational storytelling, and commitment to helping others overcome fear and seize opportunity, Kathleen Case exemplifies the mantra:“Serving today and building for tomorrow.”
Learn More about Kathleen Case:
Through her Influential Women profile,
Influential Women
Influential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.
Editorial Team
Influential Women
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment