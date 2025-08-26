Next Day Access Greenville, South Carolina, And Next Day Access Asheville, North Carolina: New Franchise Loations

Dixon Downs, owner and operator of Next Day Access Greenville, SC, and Next Day Access Asheville, NC

Next Day Access is proud to announce the grand opening of Next Day Access Greenville, South Carolina, and Next Day Access Asheville, North Carolina.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- -Next Day Access, a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, is proud to announce the grand opening of Next Day Access Greenville, South Carolina, and Next Day Access Asheville, North Carolina. The owner and operator of both locations is Dixon Downs.Prior to his partnership with Next Day Access, Dixon Downs worked in the construction industry, starting in heavy civil projects such as mass excavation, highways, and mining, and later moving into residential construction with land development and foundation excavation. Along the way, he saw the need for accessibility solutions in his community and found fulfillment in helping people remain safe, comfortable, and independent in their homes. After years of working for others, Dixon realized something:“I was dedicating my time and energy to building someone else's dream rather than my own. I wanted my efforts to directly contribute to my future, not just another person's success.” So Dixon began discussing franchise opportunities with a consultant, which led him to Next Day Access.A few things stood out to him about Next Day Access.“I have personally seen the need for these services through family members who faced accessibility challenges, and I value the job satisfaction that comes from helping people find solutions to major mobility and accessibility issues,” said Dixon. He also considered that people will always need additional support navigating both commercial and residential spaces, and seeing our other locations continuing to grow instilled his confidence in his decision.“With my background in business development and construction, I felt I had a unique advantage in launching and growing a Next Day Access location,” said Dixon.“Ultimately, NDA aligned perfectly with my professional strengths, personal values, and long-term goals.”After a thorough in-person training with the home office team, Dixon is confident and ready to open his doors.“I'm excited to get out into the community and let them know that we have solutions to their accessibility problems.” His opening date for both locations is August 26, 2025.About Next Day Access Greenville, SCNext Day Access Greenville, SC provides accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages in the greater Spartanburg and Greenville area. They sell, deliver, and install solutions such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, pool lifts, grab bars, and more.To learn more about Next Day Access Greenville, SC, contact their team at 864-668-3358 or visit .About Next Day Access Asheville, NCNext Day Access Asheville, NC provides accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages in the greater Asheville area. They sell, deliver, and install solutions such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, pool lifts, grab bars, and more.To learn more about Next Day Access Asheville, NC, contact their team at 828-812-0533 or visit .About Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a national leader providing accessibility and mobility solutions to residential and commercial customers. With a network of franchises across North America, Next Day Access is committed to offering the best solutions and services to help increase independence and maintain safe access.

