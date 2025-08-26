Black Hollywood Turns Out For Star-Studded Los Angeles VIP Private Screening Of GAME, Starring Robert Ri'chard

L to R: Dale A. Stelly, Celeste Ceda, Robert Ri'Chard, Denise Garcia, Rory 'RG' Graham, Margo Parker, Marcus Paulk, Amy Byrd) Photo Credit: Arnold Turner

ENRG Entertainment and Stelly Entertainment CELEBRATE Film completion WITH STAR-STUDDED LOS ANGELES RED CARPET of GAME Starring Robert Ri'chard and Marcus Paulk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hollywood's top celebrities gathered on Friday, August 22 at the Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills for the highly-anticipated red carpet VIP Screening of GAME, a new romantic comedy from ENRG Entertainment and Stelly Entertainment. The glamorous evening drew an impressive lineup of talent, industry executives, and tastemakers who came together to celebrate the film's completion.Written and Executive Produced by Rory“RG” Graham and Directed by Dale A. Stelly; the film stars Robert Ri'chard (Coach Carter, One on One), Denise Garcia, Celeste Seda, Marcus Paulk (Moesha), and Lindsay Diann (BET's Zatima). Dale A. Stelly and Rory“RG” Graham, who shared insights into the making of the film and its message about love, competition, and knowing when to stop playing said this about their filming experience:“With GAME, we set out to capture the excitement and unpredictability of love, competition, and the choices we face in modern relationships,” said Director Dale A. Stelly.“It's a romantic comedy that not only entertains, but also asks viewers to consider when it's time to stop playing games of the heart.”Writer Rory "RG" Graham added,“We wanted to present a fresh and charming take on romance, where the fun and flirtation come with real-life lessons. GAME is about recognizing what matters most, and learning when it's time to put pride aside for something genuine.”Notable attendees included Claire Sulmers, Kris D. Lofton (Power Book IV: Force), Caitlyn Rose, Demetrius Shipp Jr. (All Eyez on Me), Zack Morris (HBO's The Pitt) Jamel King (CW's All American) Cisco Reyes, Masika Kalysha, Chasity Saunders, Amber Whittington, Tony Cox, Mack 10, Donte“Burger” Winston, and many more.GAME offers a refreshing and charming take on modern romance, delivering humor, heart, and meaningful life lessons wrapped in an engaging story. With its vibrant cast and unique perspective, the film has already sparked buzz as one to watch this season.The Los Angeles premiere was more than a celebration of film-it was a night of connection, culture, and community that underscored the power of storytelling on and off the screen. The Production Company is presently seeking distribution, and the film is not yet available on streaming services or in theaters.For photos and assets, please click here. Photo Credit: Arnold TurnerMedia Contact:Ariana DrummondFounder and PublicistKreative Approach Productions...ABOUT ENRG Entertainment:ENRG Entertainment, where dreams become reality! As a renowned production company, we are dedicated to crafting exceptional stories that captivate audiences worldwide. Under the visionary leadership of CEO RG Graham, we strive to push boundaries and redefine the art of storytelling. Join us on this exhilarating journey as we bring imagination to life, one project at a time.ABOUT Stelly Entertainment:As Executive Producer, Director and Writer, Dale Stelly founded Stelly Entertainment in 1998 and has worked with several top names in the industry. Movie and TV stars like Vivaca Fox, Malik Whitfield, "Machete" Danny Trejo, Kadeem Hardison, Godfrey Donchimah, Larry G.

