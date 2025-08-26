Committed To Promoting Green Transport, E-Buses In Schools: Delhi CM Gupta

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday flagged off more than 24 electric buses at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Lodhi Estate, as part of an initiative to promote green transport in the national Capital.

Chief Minister Gupta remarked that true progress lies in living in harmony with nature. She emphasised that the Delhi government is consistently working to reduce pollution and promote green transportation.

CM Gupta said,“The introduction of electric buses is not merely a technological shift but a concrete step towards environmental conservation. By providing EV buses to schools, the government aims to ensure that children travel in pollution-free vehicles, thereby safeguarding both their physical and mental health.”

The LG lauded CM Gupta by saying,“Delhi is in safe hands today.”

He noted that within just six months she had begun commendable work towards improving the city's air quality.

The LG expressed confidence that within the next two to three years, Delhi would witness remarkable transformation that citizens had long awaited.

He highlighted that the introduction of electric buses would facilitate the daily commute of nearly 1,200 students, thereby reducing 400–500 private vehicles on the roads.

This would not only lower pollution levels but also ease traffic congestion. He added that if all schools and colleges adopt such initiatives, the problem of pollution could be significantly mitigated.

CM Gupta said that the e-bus initiative at the school would not only ensure safe travel for students but also play an important role in improving Delhi's air quality.

She reiterated that reducing pollution is one of the top-most priorities of the Delhi government.

Referring to the LG's earlier initiatives, she said that the government had already been undertaking efforts such as the removal of landfill sites, dust control, afforestation, and the rejuvenation of the Yamuna riverfront.

Transitioning school buses to electric mode, she noted, was now a decisive step in the same direction.

Highlighting the significant role played by private and government-run diesel and CNG buses in pollution, she urged all schools to shift to electric buses in order to make Delhi's air cleaner.

The Chief Minister commended Sardar Patel Vidyalaya for converting its entire bus fleet into electric vehicles with the support of the Delhi Government.“Now, it will not be pollution that flows through Delhi's veins, but clean air,” she remarked.

She announced that the Delhi government would organise competitions across all schools on themes related to environmental protection and sustainable development, encouraging children to understand their responsibility towards nature and to uphold these values throughout their lives.

The Chief Minister added that patriotism today is not merely about sacrificing one's life for the nation, but about every citizen contributing daily towards making their city and country clean, safe, and pollution-free.“We have the opportunity every single day to live for our country and to take it forward,” she said.