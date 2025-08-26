Young Money Jay Jones Brings Hollygrove To The World With New Visual For 'Top Back'

Young Money Artist Jay Jones

The new Young Money rapper flips a Southern classic while on tour with Lil Wayne, showing the raw energy of his neighborhood and his evolution as an artist

- Jay JonesNEW ORLEANS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New Orleans is no stranger to birthing rap legends, and Jay Jones is next in line to carry that torch. Fresh off the stage with Lil Wayne, the Hollygrove native just dropped the visuals for his new record“Top Back”-a modern rework of T.I.'s Mannie Fresh–produced classic that Wayne himself once flipped during his Da Drought 3 era.For Jones, this release is about more than just paying homage.“I damn near grew up off that beat, it was that nostalgic vibe of something familiar, but I had to take it to Jones World-put my spin on it, the raw element of New Orleans,” explains the artist.The video, directed in his own neighborhood by FREEWATER, captures the spirit of Hollygrove in a way few outsiders have seen. Crawfish boils, family ties, and block pride take center stage, with Jones' cousins, little brother, and lifelong neighbors popping out to celebrate the moment.“A lot of people hear about Hollygrove and the music, but I wanted to really show the world what it looks like back here,” Jones explained.“I'm basically related to half the neighborhood.”Raised in music, Jay is the son of Ronald“J-Dawg” Jones, who was part of Big Boy Records-one of the city's early powerhouse labels during the era of Cash Money and No Limit. That foundation gave him access to studios and game from a young age, and now, after years of grinding, his versatility is beginning to shine. While“Top Back” taps into gritty street nostalgia, his next visual“Real Love” flips the script, highlighting his personal side. Both songs will land on his forthcoming album Grove Boy, set to release later this year.Tour life with Lil Wayne has only sharpened his focus.“Wayne is still in the studio every day,” Jay says.“Being around that, I just want to make sure my work ethic is at the highest level. I don't ever want to sell myself short.”With the release of“Top Back,” Jay Jones isn't just revisiting a Southern anthem-he's reintroducing himself as an artist with range, legacy, and the drive to take his Hollygrove story global.

