PCI Biotech: Invitation To First Half 2025 Results Presentation And Corporate Update
The presentation will be held in Norwegian as a live webcast available through
There will be a Q&A session at the end of the presentation. Please submit questions to ... prior to the webcast. It will be possible to post written questions through the webcast console during the session.
The interim report and presentation will be made available on and on the company's webpage, , from 07.00am CET the same day.
For further information, please contact:
Ronny Skuggedal, CEO / CFO
Email: ...
Mobile: +47 9400 5757
For further information, please visit:
Contact information: PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo
Forward-looking statements
This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements. PCI Biotech disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
