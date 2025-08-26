Chapman Student Launches Everleaf, A Startup Redefining Tea Culture, After Representing University In Boston Competition

Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics Exterior

- Angelica Jauregui, Chapman StudentORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With a fresh take on an ancient ritual, Chapman University student Angelica Jauregui is turning tea into a modern lifestyle experience. Her startup, Everleaf , focuses on reimagining how people enjoy tea-bringing intentionality, beauty, and wellness into every cup.Launched in late 2024, Everleaf just debuted its official website, and is already building momentum across social platforms. The company was born out of Jauregui's entrepreneurial vision and shaped through mentorship, pitch competitions, and coaching she received at Chapman's Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics .“I originally wanted to open a tea-focused restaurant,” said Jauregui,“but the Leatherby Center helped me refine the idea into something more scalable and customer-centric. Now Everleaf is about innovating the tea experience-blending tradition, creativity, and culture.”Though still in its early stages, Everleaf is quickly gaining traction thanks to Jauregui's drive and the support of Chapman's entrepreneurial ecosystem. Jauregui transferred to Chapman in Fall 2024, choosing the university specifically because of the Leatherby Center's strong reputation for mentorship and founder support.“I was deciding between Chapman and another school, and the Leatherby Center was the deciding factor,” she said.Within her first week on campus, she dropped by the Center unannounced and was quickly connected with its community of mentors. After a brief conversation with an Entrepreneur in Residence, she met Director Dr. Cynthia West, who immediately encouraged her to join the incubator program.“The Leatherby Center's open-door culture made a huge difference,” Jauregui said.“Students can walk in, get support right away, and start building their business from day one.”As part of Chapman's Fall 2024 incubator cohort, Jauregui worked closely with Program Manager Kevin Meredith to refine her pitch, prepare investor materials, and stress-test her business model. The experience culminated in a final pitch presentation that earned her the opportunity to represent Chapman at the Hult International Business Competition in Boston on March 21–22, 2025.“It was incredibly challenging, but so rewarding,” she said.“Kevin coached me through the process and helped me build a pitch that resonated. Going to Boston was about more than just competition-it was a chance to meet other founders, get feedback, and build connections.”With her venture off the ground and her first major pitch competition behind her, Jauregui has several takeaways for others on the entrepreneurial path: Be passionate.“Your belief in the impact of your idea is what gets you through the hard parts.” Be disciplined.“Motivation can fade-discipline is what keeps you showing up.” Ask for help.“You'll be surprised how many people want to support you if you just reach out.” Find your people.“Mentors and peers will push you further than you can go alone.”Jauregui strongly encourages other students-and members of the wider Orange County community-to explore the resources at the Leatherby Center.“It's not just for business majors or Chapman students. Anyone with a business idea can walk in, get guidance, and start building,” she said.Key Leatherby offerings include Entrepreneurs in Residence, startup funding opportunities, pitch events like the Panther Cage Match, and a culture of support where people are generous with their time, feedback, and encouragement.While she admits the startup journey can feel overwhelming at times, she's grateful for the mentorship, structure, and opportunities the Leatherby Center has provided.“Success isn't just about money,” she said.“It's about creating something meaningful-and doing it with the right people by your side.”About EverleafEverleaf is a tea lifestyle brand founded by Chapman University entrepreneur Angelica Jauregui. Blending tradition with modern design, Everleaf is reimagining the tea experience to promote wellness, intentionality, and beauty in everyday rituals. With a focus on customer connection and mindful living, Everleaf offers curated products and storytelling designed to inspire calm, creativity, and community. Learn more at everleafco and follow @everleafofficial on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.About Chapman UniversityFounded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally ranked private university in Orange, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. Chapman serves nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Students can choose from over 100 areas of study within 11 colleges for a personalized education. Chapman is categorized by the Carnegie Classification as an R2“high research activity” institution. Students at Chapman learn directly from distinguished world-class faculty including Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur fellows, published authors and Academy Award winners. The campus has produced a Rhodes Scholar, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars, and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious honor society. Chapman also includes the Harry and Diane Rinker Health Science Campus in Irvine. The university features the No. 4 film school and No. 66 business school in the U.S. Learn more about Chapman University:

