Stellantis Abandons Level 3 Driver Assistance Program Due To Cost Overruns: Report

Stellantis NV (STLA) has reportedly abandoned its Level 3 drive assistance program due to cost overruns and other issues, months after the company said this in-house technology was ready for deployment.

According to a Reuters report citing people familiar with the matter, technological challenges and concerns about customer demand also contributed to Stellantis' decision to shelve the project.

Stellantis' shares were down 0.35% during Tuesday's pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company was in the 'bearish' territory.

“What was unveiled in February 2025 was L3 technology for which there is currently limited market demand, so this has not been launched, but the technology is available and ready to be deployed,” a Stellantis spokesperson said, according to the report.

L3 technology was one of Stellantis' key pillars, and while the company stopped short of saying that the program was canceled, it said the work done on this driver assistance system will help support future versions.

L3 technology is a part of Stellantis' AutoDrive program. The Jeep-maker said this technology would allow drivers to temporarily read emails, watch movies, or read books by letting them take their hands off the wheel and eyes off the road in certain conditions.

The report added that Stellantis is now leaning on aiMotive, a startup that the company acquired in 2022, to take its AutoDrive program forward. The company stopped short of revealing if this program would come with L3 capabilities, and it did not provide a timeline for its launch either.

STLA stock is down 24% year-to-date and 41% over the past 12 months.

