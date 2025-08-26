403
The Bank Of Nova Scotia
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - The Bank of Nova Scotia : Reported third-quarter net income of $2,527 million compared to $1,912 million in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.84, compared to $1.41 in the same period a year ago. Adjusted net income for the third quarter was $2,518 million and adjusted diluted EPS was $1.88, up from $1.63 last year. Adjusted return on equity was 12.4% compared to 11.3% a year ago. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares T are trading up $2.94 at $82.47.
