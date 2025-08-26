Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Versabank

Versabank


2025-08-26 10:09:08
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - VersaBank : Today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, VersaBank USA, has launched an internal pilot program in the United States for its USDVBs, the US-dollar version of its proprietary Digital Deposit Receipts. VersaBank shares T are trading up $0.10 at $14.80.

MENAFN26082025000212011056ID1109978512

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search