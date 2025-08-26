Ukrainians Register 11,700 Firearms

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by the National Police of Ukraine.

"As of August 25, 10,687 people have applied to the police, registering 11,738 firearms and 5,413,413 rounds of ammunition. A total of 347 weapons and 58,630 rounds of ammunition were voluntarily surrendered without registering," the National Police said.

As reported, on August 14, 2025, the National Police announced that up to 50 people contact the police every day to register their weapons.

On November 25, 2024, the Law of Ukraine“On Ensuring the Participation of Civilians in the Defense of Ukraine” came into force, regulating the acquisition, registration, and handling of firearms.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine