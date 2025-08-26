Ukrainians Register 11,700 Firearms
"As of August 25, 10,687 people have applied to the police, registering 11,738 firearms and 5,413,413 rounds of ammunition. A total of 347 weapons and 58,630 rounds of ammunition were voluntarily surrendered without registering," the National Police said.
As reported, on August 14, 2025, the National Police announced that up to 50 people contact the police every day to register their weapons.Read also: Ukraine disables at least 17% of Russia's oil refinery capacity – Reuters
On November 25, 2024, the Law of Ukraine“On Ensuring the Participation of Civilians in the Defense of Ukraine” came into force, regulating the acquisition, registration, and handling of firearms.
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment