403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan's Oil Imports Decline To JD1.276 Billion In First Half Of 2025
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 26 (Petra) – The value of Jordan's imports of crude oil, petroleum derivatives, and mineral oils decreased to JD1.276 billion during the first half of 2025, compared to JD1.305 billion in the same period last year, according to data from the Department of Statistics.
The statistics indicated a 2.2 percent drop in the Kingdom's oil bill, representing a decline of approximately JD29 million year-on-year, which helped moderate the overall increase in the total value of imports.
Breakdown of petroleum-related imports during the first six months shows that fuel and mineral oils topped the list with a value of JD452 million, followed by crude oil at JD393 million. Imports of petroleum spirits (gasoline) amounted to JD188 million, diesel (solar) to JD220 million, lubricating oils to JD19 million, and kerosene to JD4 million.
Amman, Aug. 26 (Petra) – The value of Jordan's imports of crude oil, petroleum derivatives, and mineral oils decreased to JD1.276 billion during the first half of 2025, compared to JD1.305 billion in the same period last year, according to data from the Department of Statistics.
The statistics indicated a 2.2 percent drop in the Kingdom's oil bill, representing a decline of approximately JD29 million year-on-year, which helped moderate the overall increase in the total value of imports.
Breakdown of petroleum-related imports during the first six months shows that fuel and mineral oils topped the list with a value of JD452 million, followed by crude oil at JD393 million. Imports of petroleum spirits (gasoline) amounted to JD188 million, diesel (solar) to JD220 million, lubricating oils to JD19 million, and kerosene to JD4 million.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment