Jordan's Oil Imports Decline To JD1.276 Billion In First Half Of 2025

Amman, Aug. 26 (Petra) – The value of Jordan's imports of crude oil, petroleum derivatives, and mineral oils decreased to JD1.276 billion during the first half of 2025, compared to JD1.305 billion in the same period last year, according to data from the Department of Statistics.The statistics indicated a 2.2 percent drop in the Kingdom's oil bill, representing a decline of approximately JD29 million year-on-year, which helped moderate the overall increase in the total value of imports.Breakdown of petroleum-related imports during the first six months shows that fuel and mineral oils topped the list with a value of JD452 million, followed by crude oil at JD393 million. Imports of petroleum spirits (gasoline) amounted to JD188 million, diesel (solar) to JD220 million, lubricating oils to JD19 million, and kerosene to JD4 million.