Transport Minister, Turkish Envoy Discuss Cooperation, Future Projects
Amman, August 26 (Petra) – Minister of Transport, Dr. Nidal Qatamin, on Tuesday discussed with Turkish Ambassador to Jordan Yakup Cayamazoglu, ways to enhance joint cooperation in various transportation sectors.
During the meeting, Qatamin emphasized the "deep-rooted, historic" bilateral relations, noting the transport sector constitutes a "fundamental" pillar in driving economic development and enhancing mutual trade exchange.
Qatamin also hoped to further achieve joint cooperation in the transport sector to serve mutual interests and benefit the two friendly peoples.
On future plans, he expressed his keenness to sustain and strengthen cooperation to meet future needs, open new horizons for cooperation and exchange expertise in transport in all its fields.
In turn, the Turkish envoy affirmed the "strong and close" Jordanian-Turkish relations, expressing his country's "readiness" to enhance economic cooperation with Jordan, mainly in the transport sector, which is a "major" pillar of the economy.
The diplomat noted Türkiye is cooperating with Jordan in developing the railway sector, particularly the Hejaz Railway project, by contributing to restoring the institution's historic buildings and establishing a museum dedicated to display ancient treasures.
This effort, he stated, would contribute to preserving this ancient cultural heritage and giving it a "renewed" tourist and economic dimension.
Cayamazoglu highlighted his country's interest in developing practical partnerships with Jordan in various transport and logistics services fields, strengthening the two countries' positions as "regional trade centers" and keeping pace with global developments in this vital sector.
