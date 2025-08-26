Visolyr® Unveils Agentic Adaptive Intelligencetm To Advance Patient-Centered Care For Cardiometabolic Disease

Reimagining healthcare. Navigating moments that matter.

Clinical AI platform aims to detect early cardiometabolic risks and disease progression to deliver proactive, personalized care.

- Michael Joseph, Founder & CEO

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Visolyr® , a leader in clinical AI innovation, today announced the launch of Agentic Adaptive IntelligenceTM, an innovative capability designed to redefine how clinicians engage with patient information and take action on it. By integrating longitudinal EMR records, diagnostic results, unstructured documentation, external datasets, and social determinants of health, Visolyr delivers real-time, evidence-based recommendations to inform patient-specific care decisions within clinical workflows.

Visolyr clinical AI platform is purpose-built for cardiometabolic disease, designed to reveal actionable insights directly at the point of care. With Agentic Adaptive IntelligenceTM, Visolyr interprets each patient scenario, identifies the most relevant questions, and generates precise, context-aware recommendations that adapt continuously, helping clinicians make well-informed treatment decisions.

"Agentic Adaptive IntelligenceTM represents a fundamental shift in AI-driven healthcare technology," said Michael Joseph, Founder and CEO of Visolyr. "Instead of constraining care delivery within deterministic logic, static business rules, and pre-built workflows, our platform enhances workflows with autonomous reasoning, intent-aware assistance, and contextual understanding. The result is a personalized, intuitive, and frictionless user experience. Our collaboration with HITLAB provides a pathway for clinical validation through rigorous research that is infused with real-world clinical insights."

Visolyr is partnering with HITLAB to guide MVP evaluation, product-market fit, and clinical validation.“Visolyr's Agentic Adaptive IntelligenceTM has the potential to redefine how healthcare systems think about AI integration,” said Dr. Stan Kachnowski, Chair of HITLAB.“By embedding context-aware, autonomous intelligence directly at the point of care, Visolyr aims to deploy AI technology in ways that build trust, enhance usability, and demonstrate measurable clinical value.”

To accelerate performance and adoption, Visolyr is leveraging NVIDIA® NIMTM microservices, healthcare-tailored AI foundation models, and industry-leading GPU infrastructure. NVIDIA NIM provides prebuilt, optimized AI inference microservices for reasoning, speech, vision, and genomics, deployable across cloud, edge, and on-premises environments with enterprise-grade security, low latency, and seamless scalability. The platform also utilizes domain-optimized foundation models such as Llama Nemotron for advanced reasoning and Palmyra-Med-70B, a specialized large-language model for healthcare that has demonstrated strong accuracy (average 85.9%) across medical benchmarks, outperforming leading medical LLMs, integrated within the NIM ecosystem. As member of NVIDIA Inception, Visolyr gains access to best-in-class AI resources and expertise that accelerate development and advance its clinical AI capabilities.

About Visolyr

Visolyr is reimagining healthcare to navigate moments that matter. Its clinical AI platform combines autonomous agents, adaptive intelligence, and evidence-based reasoning to deliver proactive, personalized, and effective care. By embedding dynamic insights directly into clinical workflows, Visolyr empowers health systems to reduce complications, lower costs, and improve outcomes.

About HITLAB

HITLAB (Healthcare Innovation and Technology Lab) is a global leader in health innovation research and strategy. Through validation, education, and acceleration programs, HITLAB helps bring transformative digital health technologies to market and into the hands of those who need them most.

