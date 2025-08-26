Adaptive Insurance Expands Team With Industry Veterans, Accelerating Strategic Growth

Brett Sobol, Head of Business Development, and Jessie Zhu, Head of Data Science & Analytics

Parametric insurance startup names Brett Sobol as Head of Business Development and Jessie Zhu as Head of Data Science & Analytics in key leadership roles.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Adaptive Insurance , an AI-driven climate resiliency company, announced the strategic expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Brett Sobol as Head of Business Development and Jessie Zhu as Head of Data Science & Analytics.These key hires will accelerate the company's growth and advance its mission to help U.S. businesses build resilience against climate and weather events through data-driven parametric insurance solutions like GridProtect, the industry's first short-term power outage coverage.Brett Sobol joins Adaptive with over 13 years of experience in business development, strategic partnerships, and innovative solutions. Most recently, Brett led Hippo Insurance's business development and partnership efforts, playing a key role in Hippo's rise as the leading insurance provider for new homes. Prior to Hippo, Brett supported new business initiatives and strategic investments at Comcast across home insurance, energy, IoT, and related verticals, including notable partnerships with Hippo and SunRun. In his new role, he will be responsible for building similar strategic partnerships and innovative solutions to expand the reach of Adaptive's offerings, including its flagship product, GridProtect.Jessie Zhu, a data scientist and statistician by training, comes to Adaptive with a robust background in deep learning applications, including NLP and computer vision. She brings over a decade of experience from American Family Insurance, where she most recently served as a Senior Data Science Manager, leading a team of data scientists to deliver AI-focused products, including AI-enabled inspection solutions that use computer vision and foundation models. Her expertise also extends to traditional actuarial fields and predictive modeling for personal and commercial lines. In her new role, Jessie will lead the development of Adaptive's proprietary risk models, refine its parametric triggers, and identify new market opportunities through sophisticated data analysis, ensuring the company's product suite remains at the forefront of the industry.“We are thrilled to welcome Brett and Jessie to the Adaptive team,” said Mike Gulla, Adaptive's CEO and Co-Founder.“Brett's deep network and proven track record in scaling distribution channels are exactly what we need to accelerate our growth. His expertise will be instrumental in building the strategic partnerships that will get our innovative products into the hands of more businesses nationwide.“And Jessie's experience in building sophisticated analytical models is foundational to our vision. She will be the driving force behind enhancing our proprietary risk engine and refining our parametric triggers, which are central to our competitive advantage.”The dual appointments of a Head of Business Development and a Head of Data Science reflect Adaptive's core strategy: to simultaneously drive market-facing growth and data-driven product innovation. The two roles work in tandem, with strategic partnership efforts informing product development and advanced data capabilities unlocking new opportunities for business expansion.About Adaptive Insurance:Adaptive Insurance is building an AI-driven platform that helps U.S. businesses create resilience against climate and weather-events. The company recently launched GridProtect short-term power outage coverage, as the first and first-of-its kind in a suite of parametric insurance products. Adaptive recognizes that increasing climate events, bigger gaps left by traditional insurance, and an aging power grid infrastructure leave consumers paying the price. It addresses the growing demand for solutions by using the simplicity of parametric insurance - verified data-driven trigger events, agreed-upon payment amounts, and quick payouts - to help create a safety net against the unpredictable events that impact businesses and allow them to invest in their future. For more information on how Adaptive helps gain the upper hand on Mother Nature, visit .

